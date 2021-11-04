Joe Amabile clears the air after joking about Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ breakup

Joe Amabile explains his comments after Katie and Blake split. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette stars Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes recently made headlines when news broke that they called off their engagement and decided to go their separate ways.

The news naturally got lots of people talking, including Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Joe Amabile.

Some people interpreted Joe Amabile’s comments as shade towards Blake and Katie, so he’s now spoken out to clear the air about where he was coming from regarding his comments.

Joe Amabile says his joke was likely taken out of context

Joe and his fiancee, Serena, made an appearance during the Chicks in the Office live show in Joe’s home state of Chicago.

During the live show, Joe made a comment seemingly referencing the joint statement Katie and Blake shared on their social media platforms that declared they were mutually and amicably parting ways.

The joke in question featured Joe saying, “I just want a couple in Bachelor Nation to break up and just be like, ‘We mutually f****** hate each other. We hate each other, thank you for all the love and support, but the past six months have been terrible.’”

Katie and Blake’s breakup statement certainly seemed to paint a picture that there was no bad blood between them and so some interpreted Joe’s joke as insensitive or even an attempt to suggest that Blake and Katie are not on as good of terms as they were trying to claim.

When speaking with Us Weekly, Joe set the record straight and explained, “I’m sure that was taken out of context. It was just a joke, and it was a funny one.”

Joe also shared that it wasn’t his first time making the joke. Joe stated, “I actually said it on [the] Clickbait [podcast] as well. Sometimes I tell funny jokes, what am I gonna do?”

Despite Joe’s joke, he is wishing the best for Katie and Blake going forward and rooting for them. Joe shared, “I think whatever is best for them individually is what they need to do at this time. I’m gonna give them their space, obviously, and I hope nothing but the best for them.”

Joe and Serena say it will get ugly if they ever breakup

During the Chicago live show, a clip began circulating with Joe and Serena sharing what would happen if the two of them were to break up.

Joe expressed, “If [Serena and I] breakup, like, it’s going to get ugly, like, we’re going to talk s*** and f*** you.”

Serena also piped up in agreement, saying, “We’re engaged, we’re in love, we plan to spend the rest of our lives together, it’s not going to be a small hiccup, like it’s going to be ugly or something huge that breaks us up.” She then continued, “Hopefully, that doesn’t happen.”

Here’s to hoping Joe and Serena’s relationship remains solid so they don’t endure an ugly falling out.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.