Joan Vassos talks Chock Chapple wedding plans and whether or not it will be televised

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple got engaged at The Golden Bachelorette finale.

It’s something Joan said she didn’t necessarily have to do ahead of premiere night. But now it’s happened.

So naturally, viewers have questions about whether Joan and Chock will get married and, if so, how soon that might be.

After all, The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner married his final rose pick just months after the finale aired.

Then, he turned around and divorced her nearly as quickly as they married.

So while we’d love to see Joan and Chock tie the knot, the general consensus is that maybe they shouldn’t move as fast as Gerry and Theresa Nist.

Joan opens up about marriage plans and whether their wedding will be televised

Joan isn’t counting out a televised wedding, though, and she is starting to consider what type of wedding she wants.

While speaking to Katie Couric Media this week, she was asked about wedding plans and whether we’ll get a big Bachelor Nation wedding like Gerry and Theresa did.

“I can’t give you a definitive answer because right now, we’re just really happy that we get to be out in public and get to be a normal couple,” Joan explained. “I originally thought I wanted to have a small wedding just with our friends and family.”

She continued, “But I also love this message that we get to share of hope, and that you can fall in love at this age, and you can change your life for the better in such a big way.”

“Maybe we could continue to share that journey for a little longer. And maybe that looks like a wedding, or maybe even some time after the wedding, to see what life looks like at this age, trying to merge lives together,” Joan finished.

The answer seems to be that she really doesn’t know yet, but it could happen in the future.

Chock is more than ready to commit

Those who worry that Chock may not want to get married due to his past relationship can rest easily.

Chock made it clear that he’s in a hurry to marry Joan, wanting to show her just how committed he is to their relationship.

As the pair continue their press tour following their engagement, Chock has been asked about nearly everything, including his nine-year relationship with Kathy, who died of brain cancer in 2022.

He explained why he and Kathy never married and expressed his hope to marry Joan in response to The Golden Bachelorette viewers calling him “uncommitted” while competing for that final rose.

Based on what Chock said, it sounds like he’s very committed and will do whatever it takes to prove that.

The Golden Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.