Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are already in New York after The Golden Bachelorette finale

Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple are already off to New York.

Their season of The Golden Bachelorette ended just days ago, and the senior sweethearts are wasting no time.

Then again, they’ve been keeping their relationship a secret since August, so they’ve had plenty of time to plan things out.

Joan revealed a few weeks ago that her season finished filming at the beginning of August.

In the meantime, they had a handful of Happy Couple Weekends to get to know each other further.

Now, their life together can truly start.

Chock and Joan say goodbye as they board a plane for New York

Even though Joan said she didn’t want to move away from Maryland and didn’t expect her potential man to want to move away from his family either, she and Chock decided to move away after getting engaged on The Golden Bachelorette.

Well, at least sort of.

Joan is staying true to her word of spending time in both locations in an effort to spend time with friends and family members.

But during After the Final Rose, she and Chock revealed a big surprise for viewers—they are moving to New York at least part-time.

Not only that, but they’re already on their way.

On Friday, November 15, the pair shared a video filmed while aboard a plane and announced that they were already on their way to New York.

In the video, Joan announced that they were already starting “chapter two” of their lives and planned to have some fun in New York before heading out on Monday to start looking for an apartment.

Chock then declared, “I love this woman!” He gave her a kiss, and they waved goodbye to fans.

Here’s why Joan and Chock are moving to New York

It turns out that both Joan and Chock had dreams about moving to New York City, and they shared that with each other on their final date.

So now that Joan gave Chock her final rose and they got engaged, they’re setting off to make that dream a reality.

After the season was over, Chock told E! News, “You talk about your dreams when you’re dating someone: What do you want to do? What’s your aspirations? And Joan said, ‘I would really love to spend some time in New York City.'”

He continued, “Every business guy wants to do two years in New York. They just want to experience it. And I’ve taken my kids there, I’ve vacationed, I’ve done business there, but I go, ‘That’s going to be a great fit.'”

The Golden Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.