Joan Vassos hits back at Martha Stewart’s criticism of her Golden Bachelorette men

The Golden Bachelorette’s freshman season has proven we need more aged-up iterations of the ABC dating franchise.

Joan Vassos has been the perfect franchise lead because she is willing to wear her heart on her sleeve as her quest for love continues.

While the series features a wholesome story about Joan as she searches for love years after her husband’s death, Martha Stewart recently made headlines for her thoughts on the show.

Martha appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week and was quizzed about whether she would consider joining the dating series.

The 83-year-old has been known for her quick wit, but she caught heat for saying she would “absolutely not” appear on the show because the “guys aren’t hot enough.”

It was a shady response for sure and one that caught the attention of the current leading lady.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Joan said she “DM’ed” Martha the night before.

Joan says she had a ‘great group of guys’

“I don’t know if she’s read it yet, but I did, and I said, ‘Dating is hard out there, and I had a great group of guys,'” the 61-year-old said.

Joan admitted that she believes Martha would have had a different opinion had she gotten to know the men who appeared in her season.

“I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside, and both are wonderful,” Joan explained.

“I feel like everyone’s falling in love with them; I’m like, ‘What’s wrong with you, Martha?'” she laughed.

In a sea of reality TV, The Golden Bachelorette is proving to be the show to watch because you simply don’t know what’s around the corner.

Joan lost her husband of 32 years, John, in 2021 to pancreatic cancer, and the series has showcased her tenacity as she enters the dating pool again.

Of course, we first met her as a contestant on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor, but her time on the show ended when she had to leave to tend to a family emergency.

As a result, her potential romance with Gerry Turner was cut short.

Who will Joan pick?

We are fast approaching the season finale of The Golden Bachelorette.

Three men are still in the competition, so seeing how the rest of the season goes will be interesting.

Reality TV romances rarely stand the test of time, as evidenced by Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage lasting only a few months.

Hopefully, Joan fares better in the romance department because she’s actually ready to move on to a new chapter in her life.

Opening your heart to someone again after losing the love of your life must be difficult.

What are your thoughts on Joan’s witty response to Martha?

The Golden Bachelorette airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Hulu.