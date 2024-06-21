Jinger Duggar and her girls show up to support Jeremy Vuolo

Father’s Day was busy for Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, and their girls.

Jeremy came out of retirement to play a soccer match with some legends, including Ronaldinho and former Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis.

Jinger revealed that the game was held on Father’s Day, and she and her girls, Felicity and Evangeline, were there to support their star.

She captured some fun moments, including several action shots as Jeremy played goalie for his team.

It seemed the game was a popular event, as the place was packed with fans cheering on their favorite players.

The Counting On star captioned her share, “We got to watch @jeremy_vuolo play in @thegameoflegends.co by @culturebymoalifc on Father’s Day. What a game! 🔥.”

Jinger Duggar shares adorable ‘Team Vuolo’ shirts

Counting On star Jinger Duggar is that mom. You know, the one who goes all out for something in a fun way.

She had Felicity and Evangeline dressed in their “Team Vuolo” shirts as they watched the game. It was apparent they were Jeremy Vuolo’s biggest fans, as in the clip, they were so excited when he came up to the glass separating the field from the fans.

The girls’ photos and shots were taken without their faces visible, as is standard for the couple. Jinger and Jeremy were very clear about their stance on the girls’ privacy and the time they needed to decide if they wanted a following like their parents.

Jinger Duggar opened up about her childhood

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo both appeared on The Unplanned Podcast. She discussed in more depth what it took to untangle the mistruths she was led to believe because of Bill Gothard’s teachings.

The biggest revelation was when she discussed how the Duggars had children raising children. It was one of the reasons she was terrified about motherhood, especially having as many children as possible. Jinger acknowledged that children raising other children wasn’t right and that there were other ways to teach responsibilities instead.

Jeremy also spoke about the different world he walked into when he met and courted Jinger. He talked about being asked if they were pregnant following their honeymoon and shocked by the forwardness. There was also a discussion about Jim Bob Duggar’s questionnaire given to potential suitors for his daughters.

Through it all, Jinger and Jeremy have remained solid. Once she was away from Arkansas and the hold the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) had on her, things began to change.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.