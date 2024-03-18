The Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis’ daughter hits American Idol auditions

The Bachelor meets American Idol?

That’s exactly what viewers will see come to fruition when a former The Bachelor star is on location as his daughter auditions for her shot at a Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

There is only one audition show left, and then Hollywood week begins. That’s when the competition really begins, as the contestants are narrowed down to start working toward winning the title of American Idol.

Juan Pablo Galavis appeared during the preview for the upcoming show — the last auditions.

His daughter, Camila, wants a shot at winning the competition. As she reveals to the judges that her dad was The Bachelor, Juan Pablo is seen entering the room.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And, if you know anything about Juan Pablo, you know it will be chaotic.

Camila Galavis auditions for American Idol

The Bachelor viewers and Bachelor Nation may remember Camila as a little girl.

She was just four or five when Juan Pablo Galavis was named The Bachelor after appearing on The Bachelorette.

His season debuted in 2014 — a decade ago.

Born on February 14, 2009, Camila just celebrated her 15th birthday.

Now, Camila is ready to showcase her talents to the world and possibly get a spot to sing during Hollywood Week.

Her Instagram page lists her as a singer, but she only has a few photos. She may have been avoiding social media while on the American Idol journey to avoid posting spoilers. It’s been almost five months since she’s shared anything.

And based on her IG profile, she prefers to go by Cami these days.

Juan Pablo Galavis on The Bachelor

Juan Pablo Galavis was The Bachelor lead for Season 18 of The Bachelor.

He was one of the more disliked Bachelors, and his season brought Clare Crawley to Bachelor Nation.

She was his runner-up, and Clare let loose on Juan Pablo, telling him completely off before getting into the limo and leaving heartbroken.

Nikki Ferrell won Season 18, but he didn’t offer her a proposal. Despite no ring, they continued their relationship but split months after the finale aired.

His ego wasn’t something viewers favored, and some comments he made while filming and after were questionable at best.

However, he was very clear about his daughter Camila and her importance in his life. Juan Pablo continues to be a force in her life and is one of the biggest cheerleaders in her singing career.

To find out whether Camila Galavis will make it to Hollywood, be sure to tune in to the next episode of the ABC singing competition.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.