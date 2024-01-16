Clare Crawley announces the arrival of her baby girl via surrogate: ‘She’s here’

Clare Crawley just shared the best news she could hope for in 2024, the arrival of a healthy baby girl.

The Bachelorette star recently announced the exciting update on Instagram after revealing months ago that she and her husband, Ryan Dawkins, had a baby on the way via surrogate.

This is the first child for Clare, who expressed her intentions to have a family when we first met her in Season 18 of The Bachelor.

Things didn’t quite work out in her favor, but the fan favorite went on to star as The Bachelorette in Season 16.

That was an interesting ride as Clare shocked viewers when she opted to leave the show early after falling in love with suitor Dale Moss.

The pair got engaged and had an on/off romance for quite some time, but they split for good in 2021. That same year, Clare met Ryan, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The couple got engaged in Las Vegas in 2022, and they got married on February 1, 2023, in Sacramento, California.

After they tied the knot, Clare became a stepmom to the Mascot Sports CEO’s two kids, but now the former ABC star is officially a mom.

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley welcomes her first child and tells the world ‘she’s here’

Clare Crawley shared the happy news on her Instagram Story via a photo that showed her and Ryan in a warm embrace.

The couple shared the photo from the hospital while still dressed in scrubs.

Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins. Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

“She’s here! Healthy+ beyond loved,” wrote Clare. “Dream come true.”

Clare Crawley introduces the world to baby Rowen Lily Dawkins

The Bachelorette alum just gave us a glimpse of her bundle of joy in a video posted on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world Rowen Lily Dawkins 🤍 1/15/24 • 6lbs10oz,” wrote Clare.

“I prayed for you my entire life and to finally hold you in our arms is nothing short of a miracle and a dream come true!”

The video showed baby Rowen peacefully sleeping in her basement while swaddled in a blanket and a tiny hat with a grey bunny beside her.

Clare first shared the news that she was expecting a baby in July 2023 after keeping it a “secret” until the time was right.

“This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF,” explained Clare on Instagram. “Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!”

Well, the time has come, and we couldn’t be happier for Clare and Ryan on the arrival of their beautiful baby girl.

