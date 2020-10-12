Jill Duggar spends time with Michelle Duggar and sisters after revealing rift

Jill Duggar may not be distancing too much from her family after a recent photo saw her hanging out with her mom, Michelle, and several of her sisters.

It has been just a few days since Jill revealed that she is taking some time away from her family. There had been speculation for months there was a rift between her and the rest of the Duggars, but she confirmed that in a Q&A session she did with her husband, Derick Dillard.

Where was Jill Duggar with her mom and sisters?

Johannah Duggar celebrated her 15th birthday over the weekend. Along with the photos shared by the official Duggar Instagram account, were a few photos of the celebrations with the birthday girl.

In one of the photos, Jill Duggar is sitting at a table next to Jessa Duggar and Ivy Jane. Across from them are Jana, Joy-Anna, and Johannah Duggar. Michelle Duggar is taking the photo and they are at what appears to be a Mexican restaurant. It was likely a birthday lunch to celebrate the birthday girl.

Seeing Jill with her mom and sisters was a bit shocking after she just put out a video revealing there were family issues. While she didn’t specify which family members she was at odds with, it seems that Jessa isn’t one of them. She popped over for a visit recently, and now, she is sitting next to her at the table.

Was this a Duggar attempt at damage control?

What better way to change the narrative than to show up and show out. Jill Duggar was in attendance for the birthday lunch, so she must be making amends, right? Perhaps she just cares enough about her sister to put things aside and celebrate her special day.

With all of the recent videos and truth bombs dropped by Jill and Derick Dillard on their YouTube channel, it wouldn’t be surprising if the family tried to close the gap and reconcile for the sake of their public image. Jill and Derick make no apologies for who they are and their beliefs, so sharing their story isn’t going to tarnish their name.

Whether or not Jill Duggar will be invited to the holiday gatherings remains to be seen. A restaurant is on neutral ground, and with several of the sisters there, a fight is less likely to occur. Celebrating Johannah was a step in the right direction for Jill and her family.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.