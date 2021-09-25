Jill Duggar slammed for saying Derick Dillard is ‘Asian at heart’ after buying seaweed and rice

Jill Duggar is under fire for comments she made about Derick Dillard. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar has found herself in some hot water after remarks she made about her husband, Derick Dillard.

While documenting their trip to Oregon earlier this year, Jill and Derick stopped at Costco. The couple filmed pieces inside the store and showed off what they purchased. Aside from bottled water, the two things she was most excited about were the seaweed and rice.

That’s when things took a downward turn. Jill was filming while Derick was driving, and she showed off the seaweed and talked about how excited she was to have gotten that and rice. She also said her hubby was “Asian at heart” due to his time in Nepal.

Critics slam Jill Duggar for saying ‘Asian at heart’

It didn’t take long before her comments in her video made it to Reddit. Some Duggar critics were hot about what Jill Duggar said when equating being Asian to liking seaweed and rice.

In the thread titled, “We don’t want him. Eating seaweed and rice does not make you ‘Asian at heart,'” critics slammed her choice of words and her relation to his liking of these two specific foods to his time in Nepal.

One commenter wrote, “Asian at heart is SUCH white trash generalization, seeing how Asia consists of so many different countries and cultures. This is like saying ‘I’m Spanish at heart because I love bean burritos and hard shell tacos.'”

Another said, “I might be wrong but I’m pretty sure seaweed isn’t a staple in Nepal, seeing as it’s a landlocked country…. Also, Derick does [absolutely] nothing that would suggest he’s [Asian] at heart.”

Derick lived in Nepal when the couple began courting. Jill and her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, traveled there to meet him. He lived there two years after college doing mission work.

Why did Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard visit Oregon?

Earlier this year, Jill Duggar shared photos revealing she was visiting with fellow TLC stars, Zach and Tori Roloff. It was evident at that point that she and Derick Dillard were in Oregon.

They also met up with Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. It was a multipurpose trip, which led to new friends and new adventures as well.

Currently, Jill is uploading the videos from her trip. There are 10 altogether, and she uploads them one at a time to ensure the max potential for ad revenue as viewers click to see the journey in full.

As of now, Jill Duggar has yet to respond to the controversy about calling Derick Dillard “Asian at heart,” and it’s likely she will gloss over it and keep moving forward.