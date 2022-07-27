Jill Duggar looks ‘beautiful’ after birth of third son

Jill Duggar looks amazing following the birth of her third son. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar welcomed her third son earlier this month.

Frederick was born a few weeks earlier than expected and spent extra time at the hospital.

He is home now, and Jill shared photos of all three boys taken a few days ago. The bigger boys appear to be enamored with their little brother.

July was a busy month for the former reality TV star. She had her baby shower at the end of June, gave birth to Frederick early, and is adjusting to life as a family of five.

Welcoming “Freddy” was a blessing for the family after experiencing a miscarriage last fall. Jill fell pregnant quickly after the loss and remained off social media during the early weeks of the pregnancy.

Her early pregnancy weeks coincided with Josh Duggar’s trial in December 2021, and even though Derick Dillard attended the trial daily, Jill only showed up for the verdict announcement.

Jill Duggar looks ‘beautiful’ in selfie with Frederick

Over on Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a selfie while holding Frederick in a sling. She also shared a photo of Israel and Samuel staring at little Freddy while he was lying in what appeared to be a bassinet.

She captioned the photos, “🥰 We are all over here soaking up the snuggles and love from little Freddy! 💙.”

Jill Duggar called ‘beautiful’ a few weeks after welcoming Frederick

Followers took to the comment section to praise Jill Duggar and her looks following the birth of her third baby.

One commenter wrote, “You’re so beautiful @jillmdillard ❤️.”

Another agreed, saying, “You look beautiful.”

Still, another chimed in with, “You look great Jill! Congratulations! 💙 enjoy all of the sweet moments ☺️💙.”

There were also several red heart emojis throughout the comment section as well.

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar showed off her new mom glow, and followers noticed.

She is just a few weeks out from her third c-section, and it looks like she is doing quite well.

Although she hasn’t talked much about the birth except revealing Freddy was early, there’s hope she and Derick Dillard may do a vlog on it at some point. They were pretty active on YouTub for a while, so bringing more content could also help them.

Jill is holding it all together with three little boys at home while Derick works his new job in Oklahoma.