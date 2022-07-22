Jill Duggar shares first photo of Frederick, reveals baby boy is home

Jill Duggar shared first photos of her baby boy. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

After over a month’s hiatus, Jill Duggar is back on social media to show off her new baby boy.

The former reality TV star revealed she and her husband, Derick Dillard, were expecting their third child earlier this year.

Frederick Dillard was born earlier this month, a few weeks earlier than expected. When the couple made their birth announcement, he was still in the hospital, and they were awaiting his release.

Things appear to be going well for mom and baby, as Jill shared the first photo of Frederick on social media.

It’s been a long journey for the couple to welcome their third child as they experienced a miscarriage last fall, making Frederick their rainbow baby.

Adjusting to a family of five appears to be going well, and Jill updated followers on a few other things regarding her latest addition.

Jill Duggar shares first photos of Frederick Dillard

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a photo of her baby boy in his crib.

Frederick Michael Dillard was born on July 7, making him three weeks old already.

She captioned the post, in part, “He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long.”

Jill continued, “Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned.”

Since their release from the hospital, Jill and Derick were able to have a photoshoot done with all three of their sons. All of the photos can be seen on the family blog.

Jill Duggar’s baby shower caused controversy

Ahead of the birth of Frederick, Jill Duggar was thrown a baby shower by Amy Duggar King and Deanna Duggar, along with Derick Dillard’s mom.

That brought out comments from followers wondering why none of the Duggar family members were in attendance and further fueled the rumors that the family was fracturing.

Jessa Duggar came in with a clapback, revealing that she did attend the event. She also asked people to stop spreading the false narrative that Jill was an outcast in the family and said the other Duggar family members were out of town or had other engagements when the shower was thrown.

There were no public congratulations for Jill upon the announcement of Frederick’s birth, which also speaks volumes.