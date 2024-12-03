Jill Duggar highlights new look: ‘Did a lil thing’

Jill Duggar is known for taking risks with her appearance and her wardrobe.

She is the original rebel Duggar daughter, but Jinger Duggar is more notably recognized with that title.

The Counting On star has a nose piercing, dyed her hair, and even cut her hair short (by Duggar standards).

Jill changed her hairstyle after a busy week of prepping for Thanksgiving and hosting the holiday dinner.

With the holidays approaching and having a busy schedule, the mom of three found it hard to schedule a haircut.

Thankfully, she and her sisters learned how to do DIY haircuts growing up.

Jill Duggar shares fresh haircut

On Instagram, Jill Duggar revealed it was time for a change.

She shared a short clip while standing in front of her floor-length mirror to highlight the few inches she had removed from her already long hair.

Also included was the hair she cut off, tied in a scrunchie, to show that she did more than just a trim.

Jill captioned the post, “💇🏼‍♀️ I needed a trim…took off a little extra just because. 💗 I love the added volume & body after a good trim, but I do still love keeping some length.”

Jill Duggar reveals she cut her own hair

In the comment section, Jill revealed that her haircut was done at home.

A follower asked, “Did you do that yourself? I’m always too scared to give myself a trim.”

Jill responded, ” Yeah, desperate times call for desperate measures! Haha Amdist this busy season I didn’t have time to go anywhere and get it done so DIY it was! 😅”

The Counting On star revealed she likes longer hair, so trimming it is the way to go. Also, if hair is trimmed properly on a schedule, it can help your hair grow faster.

Because of how Jill and her siblings grew up, they were taught to do things on their own rather than pay for a service. Many of the sisters grew up using clippers to keep their brothers’ hair cut.

They also likely learned how to trim each other’s hair since maintaining long hair was one of the strict Duggar rules the girls had to abide by.

In the quest to save money with their big family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar relied on the older Duggar sisters to find ways to save money, including cutting hair, sewing clothing, and more.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.