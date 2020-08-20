Jihoon Lee posts about suicide 90 Day Fiance hater sends cruel message

Jihoon Lee is not the most popular man in the 90 Day Fiance franchise these days, especially not when it comes to Deavan Clegg and her mother Elicia.

On last week’s episode, Jihoon was blamed for not grabbing Deavan’s then-3-year-old daughter Drascilla as she went running off towards a road. Deavan and Elicia were furious with Jihoon for not taking responsibility for the toddler.

It all played out on last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and the aftermath unfolded on this week’s episode.

While some fans believe that Drascilla needs to be disciplined by her mother, others point to Jihoon as the failure in all of this.

Jihoon Lee shares a message from someone who said he should kill himself

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way haters have taken to writing to Jihoon to let him know how they feel. The way everything played out on the show made it seem like he doesn’t care about his family.

Jihoon shared a screenshot of a message he received that read, “You’re such a bad father. Kill yourself you pathetic idiot f**k.”

Jihoon’s reply was in the caption. “Oh really?” he wrote.

Of course, fans only see parts of what is going on. Several 90 Day Fiance stars reached out to him, letting him know that he should not take these kinds of messages personally.

“Don’t let anyone get to you. You know your love for your family at that is all that matters,” David Toborowsky replied to Jihoon.

Kenneth from this current season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way also chimed in with, “That’s sad and pathetic, keep your head up high. Humans are not made to be perfect. You know who you are.”

Jihoon Lee got blamed for something – again

During last week’s episode, Drascilla ran away from the group and towards a road. Deavan and her mom flipped out, yelling at Jihoon for not grabbing her before she got too close to the road. There have been mixed stories, as Deavan claims Jihoon stopped while running to yell at her instead of chasing after Drascilla.

The edits made it seem like she was about to get hit by a car and Jihoon was seen sobbing. However, nothing happened to Drascilla and Deavan’s mom flipped out on Jihoon, expressing her fury that he hadn’t intervened in the dangerous incident.

After the episode aired, Deavan revealed that the editing had twisted the story, explaining that Jihoon had indeed been in the wrong and claimed that her family’s life had been put in danger.

Even though Jihoon clearly got blamed for what happened, many viewers feel that this is all Deavan’s fault. They think that if Deavan had disciplined her daughter and taught Drascilla not to run away from the group when cars are present, the incident wouldn’t have happened.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.