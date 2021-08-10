Jeweler Neil Lane initially turned down role as the supplier of Bachelorette bling

Neil Lane has designed the rings presented to contestants of The Bachelor franchise for almost 20 years. Pic credit: ABC

Neil Lane has unequivocally become as much of a star of The Bachelor franchise as the leads and their potential love interests over the show’s 20-year run on ABC.

The jeweler has become well known by Bachelor Nation for his supply of engagement rings worn by the leads and their significant others throughout the history of the series.

During the August 9 episode of The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes put a ring on his love for Katie Thurston with a romantic three-carat engagement ring made by Lane.

The stunning platinum ring was comprised of an oval-shaped diamond set within a crown motif with a hidden halo of 90 smaller diamonds, reported People Magazine.

The gorgeous ring resonated with the wildlife manager, who chose it above all others to present to Katie during the final rose ceremony of Season 17 of the series.

Katie said of the bauble, “I’d never looked at rings before, and it just fits my personality. It’s simple, and it’s elegant — and not too flashy. When I saw it, I just realized, ‘Wow, Blake knows me so well.'”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

How did Neil Lane begin his work with The Bachelorette?

At the time, Lane was uninterested in being a part of the then-fledgling Bachelor series of shows. He cited that he didn’t watch television to Page Six Style and claimed he was approached by ABC numerous times before agreeing to work with the series.

Katie Thurston shows off her three-carat Neil Lane sparkler for the cameras, presented by Blake Moynes. Pic credit: ABC

“I’d heard about ‘The Bachelor,’ but I didn’t really understand what it was. Then I got involved with the show, and I understood it; it made sense,” he explained. “It didn’t seem real at first, but people were falling in love!”

“When I’m dealing with these guys, it’s the most emotional thing in their lives,” the jeweler continued. “They’re about to propose to someone — their princess, their dream girl, the love of their life. They’re the most vulnerable. And they’re looking to me for direction; most of them have never looked at rings before.”

Secrets behind each season’s sparkling rings

During the August 9 Bachelorette finale, Blake Moynes chose from various rings presented to him by show host Tayshia Adams, who stood in for Lane due to restrictions set forth by the coronavirus pandemic.

Blake Moynes and Tayshia Adams look over a selection of Neil Lane rings for Katie Thurston. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia and Blake, former love interests on Season 16 of the series, carefully considered the styles of each ring before Blake made his final choice.

Lane said that he generally takes six different rings to the set of the series each season.

Each ring is different from the season before, with one completely different style thrown in.

“How do I change it up every time? How do I bring different details? I think some of them I make bigger diamonds in the center. Sometimes I put more decoration,” Lane shared. “I’ve added more vintage aesthetics. Sometimes I make it completely modern.”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.