Jesse Palmer is ‘incredibly grateful’ for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

Jesse Palmer poses in formal attire with The Bachelorette Season 19 stars. Pic credit: ABC

Jesse Palmer is gearing up to return as host when The Bachelorette airs this summer.

Filming has been underway, with several behind-the-scenes photos leaked by sources, including The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.

As filming continues, Jesse Palmer has also offered insight into the season. He recently expressed his gratitude for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey while sharing a photo of the upcoming dual Bachelorettes in their gowns.

Jesse Palmer thankful for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

Jesse Palmer took to Instagram to share a photo he took with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Rachel and Gabby both looked stunning as they wore unique evening gowns.

Gabby wore an all-white floor-length dress with cutouts and straps on the side. Gabby also styled her hair in a fun half-up, half-down do and accessorized the look with dramatic silver earrings and a large ring.

Rachel glittered in a gold metallic one-shoulder dress with a side split that showed off her toned legs and strappy metallic heels. Rachel wore her blonde tresses straight, down, and slicked back. She accessorized the look with sparkling earrings.

Jesse stood between the two beauties, wearing a classic suit and a smile.

Jesse captioned the post along with the photo, “So incredibly grateful and excited for these two…#TheBachelorette #BachelorNation.”

The post received lots of love from Bachelor Nation stars and fans looking forward to seeing Gabby and Rachel return to the screen this summer for a second shot at love.

Jesse Palmer teases exciting season of The Bachelorette

Jesse Palmer will host The Bachelorette for the first time after his debut hosting stint on The Bachelor Season 26.

The former Bachelor is having a blast as he hosts and assists Rachel and Gabby on their journey, and he’s shared several photos from his time with the ladies during filming.

Jesse got fans buzzing when he shared a fun selfie with Rachel and Gabby in front of the Bachelor Mansion.

Jesse gave an enthusiastic expression to the camera in the photo as Gabby and Rachel leaned in and flashed their pearly whites while dolled up in gowns.

Jesse captioned the post, “Exciting things happening here…” with two red rose emojis.

The Bachelorette will undoubtedly shake things up when it returns and navigates the first-ever season with dual Bachelorette.

Tune in this summer to witness all the exciting things Jesse has teased in store.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.