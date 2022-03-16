Jesse Palmer will return to host The Bachelorette

Jesse Palmer will host the double Bachelorette season. Pic credit: ABC

The After the Final Rose special was a night of surprises, but one constant emerged in the form of host Jesse Palmer as he announced he will be returning for The Bachelorette.

The upcoming season will be unlike anything fans have seen before with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia premiering as joint Bachelorettes.

Even Jesse revealed he’s not sure how the new format will work but is excited to join both Bachelor contestants on their own journey to find love.

Jesse Palmer will host The Bachelorette’s upcoming season

Bachelor viewers got their first look at what a Jesse, Gabby, and Rachel collaboration may look like on the shocking After the Final Rose special last night.

Jesse praised both women for their actions on Clayton Echard’s Season of The Bachelor as the two cuddled up on the couch and gushed over their friendship.

“I also can’t wait to be there with you and join you on your journeys to find love,” Jesse said, revealing he will return as host for another season. “I’ll be there. I am so excited.”

The two appeared happy to have Jesse along for the ride as Gabby greeted the news with a high five for the host.

Despite admitting that he isn’t sure what the new season will bring or look like, Jesse reassured Gabby and Rachel that he would be there to guide them along the way.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“We are going to figure this whole thing out together,” Jesse said. “This is going to be amazing. This is your journey.”

Jesse Palmer praised Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as he revealed he will host their season

Jesse first returned to The Bachelor franchise to host Clayton Echard’s Season after long-time host Chris Harrison was forced out.

Bachelor viewers have been anxiously waiting to hear if Jesse would take on a more permanent role in the franchise or if producers would opt for a new face entirely.

Not everyone was happy about the news as some fans were rooting for Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to return.

However, it appears the franchise has made its decision and that Jesse is fully on-board with his new role.

Jesse also took the opportunity to explain why Gabby and Rachel won the hearts of fans and producers alike.

“Watching you both support each other in Iceland, and also how you have tonight, that was really the big reason why we decided to give you both your shot,” Jesse told the women. “You truly are deserving of this.”

The Bachelorette returns on Monday, July 11 on ABC.