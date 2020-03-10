Jessa Duggar gives fan an update on Henry’s speech progress

Jessa Duggar gave fans an update on Henry Seewald’s speech delays on a recent Instagram post. After sharing the cutest video of Ivy Jane saying “baby,” a fan asked about her big brother and his progress.

Counting On viewers saw Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald take Henry in to get looked at after noticing he wasn’t speaking before his second birthday. The episode featured the appointment and the suggestion for speech therapy, which has helped the little boy along the way.

How is Henry doing with his speech?

When a devoted fan asked Jessa Duggar about her middle son and his progress with speech, she gave a positive update. The reality star revealed that Henry is now caught up to his peers and where he should be for a little boy who just turned three last month.

It was hard for Jessa and Ben to admit that Henry was behind. Once they had the evaluation and the progress was made, things fell right into place. Both parents gave confessionals on Counting On talking about Henry and not talking, which was relatable for other parents who were watching.

Now that Henry is right where he belongs, Jessa and Ben can relax a bit. Sharing their journey on Counting On was a big deal, and doing so helped them get more support than they would have if they had kept things private and not filmed.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald encourage and help mold their kids

It is no secret that Jessa Duggar had a hard time with potty training Spurgeon. That was also a subject of conversation following the Counting On episode where she and Been Seewald took Henry to be evaluated.

Spurgeon was left in the care of several of his adult uncles. It was then that some fans learned he was still in diapers when it was revealed he needed to be changed. Jessa got plenty of backlash for it, but he is potty trained now.

Patience and encouragement are two things Jessa and Ben use together with their parenting. She will likely homeschool her children and work at their pace as they continue to grow. Both of her boys have had their challenges, and now, Ivy Jane is here to rock her world.

With so many adventures to come, having Henry hit his speech goals and get caught up to his peers is a wonderful thing for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald.