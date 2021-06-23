Jess Caroline from 90 Day Fiance hits back against claims she married for the wrong reason

Jess Caroline and Brian meeting up with Colt Johnson. Pic credit: Brian Hanvey/Instagram

Jess Caroline struck it big in reality TV after her disastrous relationship with 90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson. The Brazilian was the rebound for the Las Vegas native and self-proclaimed mama’s boy after his marriage failed with Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Shortly after her relationship ended, she met and married Brian Hanvey, coincidentally another American. Earlier this week, Jess sat down with InTouch to give an update about how married life was going.

Jess isn’t in it for citizenship

The fiery redhead has been at the center of green card rumors and is putting an end to the lies that she married Brian for citizenship to bed once and for all telling the outlet, “People are going to say it no matter what.”

According to the reality star, there are always trolls theorizing about the reasons behind her marriage. The 27-year-old went on to say, “Brian and I have a lot in common like we both like to travel, both are vegetarians, we like the same kind of music, the same movies, and shows.”

Jess is happy with her life choice

Jess stands by her man and says the two make a great team because they have so much in common. The former nanny explained, “We do everything together, going to the gym and cooking. I shot his music videos; he takes my pictures. And so, we work together.”

The couple was recently spotted sharing their opinions on 90 Day Diaries. Jess gushed at how great Brian was and how she found him at the perfect time, saying, “Sometimes people date for three years and stay married for eight months.”

Jess Caroline enjoying the beach. Pic credit: @Jesscaroline/Instagram

“And some people date for three months and spend their life together and stay married, you know? So, that means nothing to me.” Whatever the secret to their relationship is, it is working.

The future is bright

With a solid relationship, the reality star has a lot of positives to look forward to, like her green card. She told InTouch that “Getting my employment authorization document is something I have been dreaming of for a long time.”

90 Day Fiance and TLC fans are wondering if they will get lucky and see the couple cast on one of the new seasons so they can document their journey. But many feel their storyline could be boring if they are as madly in love as they claim to be.

For now, it seems that Jess and Brian are happy spending time together as they go through this adventure called life.