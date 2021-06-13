Jess Caroline dishes on deportation drama, gives update on green card status

Former 90 Day Fiance personality Jess Caroline dishes on her deportation drama. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Jess Caroline is one step closer to getting her green card, with the Brazilian updating fans on the process. Appearing at the opening of Las Vegas’ Vanity Beauty Boutique, she said that she’s gone through “a long process.”

She adds, however, that she has gotten her work permit. She followed up by noting that she received the news only a few days beforehand.

But that doesn’t mean that she’s finished with the process.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jess Caroline is ‘one step closer’ to her green card

Appearing at the event alongside husband Brian Harvey, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star noted that she was “celebrating a huge victory in my life.” She jokingly said that the world should “watch out,” as she’s “one step closer to getting my citizenship.”

Getting the work visa took quite a while for Jess, as she was still trying to obtain it while appearing on the TLC show alongside then-partner Colt Johnson.

“Getting my employment authorization document is something I have been dreaming of for [a] long time,” she said.

With the work permit, Jess Caroline can now legally travel in and out of the country, alongside the ability to work legally. She’s also able to obtain a driver’s license. She’ll still have a way to go before she gets her green card, however.

Jess gets closure on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Jess made her debut on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5, which documented her relationship with Colt Johnson. The pair broke up after she found out that he was a cheat. Colt subsequently partnered up with Vanessa Guerra, with the new couple eventually having a face-to-face with Jess.

Speaking about the meeting, Jess Caroline said that she didn’t get much closure on the episode. Colt initially denied that he and Vanessa were anything but friends, but eventually admitted that they were having an ongoing affair. The two would end up marrying not long before the face-to-face meeting.

Despite that, Jess admits that it was a positive experience for her.

“I liked being on the tell-all because there is always so much to say and it [gave] me the platform to say what’s on my mind,” she said.

She added that she’s moved on from Colt. Since leaving him, she met and married Brian Harvey. The Brazilian has also kept up with the show and recently defended Carmen Nys, who she is friends with off the show, from what she termed “lies and accusations” from former BFF Larissa Lima.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.