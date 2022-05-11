Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick reveals she is dating again

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick has started dating again. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick has been dealing with the aftermath of her estranged husband Chris Larangeira’s divorce filing at the beginning of the year.

Since then, she’s been plagued with rumors of her own infidelity as it was reported she allegedly was unfaithful to Chris with more than one person.

She wasn’t the only one to be facing cheating allegations, though.

It was revealed last month that Chris allegedly had an affair with a transgender model. Upon hearing the news, he quickly removed himself from social media and hasn’t spoken out publicly regarding the rumors.

The stress of everything started to affect Angelina’s health as she was recently hospitalized and noted stress as the cause. She has since recovered and is back to sharing her life with her followers on social media.

In one of her most recent social media posts, Angelina revealed that she’s even started to date again amid her divorce.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick reveals she is dating again

Angelina has been very open with her fans for the last several months and has acknowledged everything she is dealing with.

In her latest TikTok video, she even shared that she is back in the dating pool as her divorce continues to play out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the clip, Angelina laid in bed as she mouthed along to a voice recording of a woman’s voice that asked, “What are the features that you’re bringing to the table?”

A man’s voice replied, “Well, I just look like I f**k.” as Angelina appeared disgusted.

She captioned the video, “When you are on reality tv and try going into the dating world again.”

It seems that Angelina is putting herself out there to try and meet someone new prior to finalizing her divorce.

At one point, fans wondered if there was a chance that she and Chris could reconcile, but that doesn’t seem to be the case now.

Is there a chance that Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick could date?

While rumors had spread that Angelina’s Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino could have something to do with the demise of her marriage, he’s made it clear that he’s not interested in Angelina romantically.

Despite a recent post where he was seen kissing her on the cheek and complimenting how wonderful she was, it seems they are strictly friends at the moment.

Fans have always thought there was something more between the two of them, but Angelina and Vinny have stated otherwise.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers will have to stay tuned to find out where Angelina’s love life takes her next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.