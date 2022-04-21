Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino caught kissing Angelina Pivarnick amid her divorce

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino kisses Angelina Pivarnick in an appreciation post. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have long wondered if something romantic happened behind the scenes between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

The two hooked up in the very early years of Jersey Shore, and since then, their chemistry and on-screen sexual tension have appeared undeniable.

Vinny has often made jokes about Angelina being the one who got away, and rumors even spread recently that he could have had something to do with her marital issues with her estranged husband Chris Larangeira.

Observant fans have even picked up on some flirtatious body language and closeness between Vinny and Angelina on the show.

Now, fans are losing their minds over a recent post shared by Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino that showed Vinny kissing Angelina in an apparent appreciation post to her.

Mike shared a screenshot to his Twitter page of a supposed Instagram story posted by Vinny.

Mike tagged Angelina and Vinny and wrote, “It’s happening.”

The snap showed Vinny snuggled up to Angelina as he kissed her on the cheek.

Angelina had a smile on her face as the two of them looked happy to be cozied up to one another.

If Vinny kissing Angelina’s cheek wasn’t crazy enough, he even shared an appreciation message with her.

He wrote, “Appreciation post for this special lady. Words can’t describe how much this incredible woman means to me. God, I am so lucky and happy to have you in my life. Out of all the stars in the sky, you are the brightest one. [heart emojis]”

Upon seeing the post several fans had mixed reactions about what was going on.

Jersey Shore fans react to Vinny Guadagnino kissing Angelina Pivarnick and showing appreciation

A few fans were in favor of Vinny and Angelina possibly getting together.

One wrote, “Now this is a situation”

Another noted that the two of them being together “would explain why [Vinny] has never had a girlfriend and [Angelina]’s marriage went to s**t, the cosmos is saying they belong together, they deep down want each other so bad.”

Fans react to Vinny’s post about Angelina. Pic credit: @ItsTheSituation/Twitter

Others weren’t so sure they could believe what they were seeing and wondered if it was a prank.

Fans react to Vinny’s post about Angelina. Pic credit: @ItstheSituation/Twitter

As of yet, neither Vinny nor Angelina have commented on the post.

It’s unclear at this time if it was a prank or if Vinny, who has denied feelings for Angelina in the past, has finally turned a corner.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.