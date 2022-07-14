Jersey Shore: JWOWW jumps in on fight between Angelina and WWE’s Carmella

Jersey Shore’s JWOWW chimes in on feud between Angelina Pivarnick and WWE’s Carmella. Pic credit: @jwoww/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick has found herself in a new feud, and this time it does not involve any of her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars.

She’s recently gotten into some beef with WWE wrestler Carmella after accusing her of stealing her catchphrase, “UM….hello?!?!”

Angelina bluntly called Carmella out on social media and bashed her for imitating her for her work. Carmella claimed not to have any idea who Angelina was, which only angered Angelina further.

The two have continued to go back and forth on social media, with Angelina even offering to fight Carmella for free.

Now, it looks like even Jenni “JWOWW” Farley is jumping in to comment on the brawl as she had a message for both Angelina and Carmella.

Jersey Shore’s JWOWW jumps in on fight between Angelina Pivarnick and WWE’s Carmella

During their back and forth conversations, Carmella called upon Angelina’s costars and friends JWOWW and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to get involved.

In response to one of Angelina’s call-outs, Carmella wrote, “Hey [JWOWW]/[Snooki] come get your girl.”

She then shared a gif of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino with one of his famous lines against Angelina as he told her, “Yo, shut your mouth, you dirty little hamster.”

Initially, neither Snooki nor JWOWW commented further until recently.

As Angelina has continued to go after Carmella, most recently telling her she was the queen of Staten Island and claiming that Carmella is “no competition,” JWOWW had to chime in.

Instead of defending her friend, JWOWW simply commented to both of them and said, “I have second hand embarrassment [crying laughing emojis].”

Angelina replied by laughing at the entire situation.

Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

It’s unclear now if Angelina and Carmella are truly at each other’s throats or if they’re setting the stage for a potential WWE wrestling match.

Angelina has shared her interest in wrestling in the past, so it’s quite possible this could be a new move for her.

Are Angelina Pivarnick and JWOWW friends again?

JWOWW’s comment begs the question of whether she and Angelina are on good terms again.

The most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation showed their feud reignited over news that Angelina had leaked the wedding speech audio.

JWOWW called out Angelina on Twitter at the time and blocked her on social media shortly after.

The two seem to be on good terms now as they’ve been seen hanging out together and are back to following each other again.

Fans should stay tuned to see how all of the drama continues to play out this season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.