Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick calls out WWE wrestler Carmella. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is not one to hold back her feelings and has no issue letting people know exactly what she’s thinking.

Since the earlier years of Jersey Shore, she’s dubbed herself as the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.

Recently, she’s reminded everyone that she is “the queen” and has even boldly stated that there will never be anyone like her despite people trying to imitate her.

While these comments were made as she was out celebrating her birthday and having some drinks, it seems she truly meant it as she decided to call out Carmella, a wrestler with the WWE.

It sounded like Carmella was using one of Angelina’s famous catchphrases, and Angelina was not too happy about it.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick calls out WWE’s Carmella

Aside from being known as the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island, Angelina became known for the one-liner she used on the show.

Her sassy, “Ummmm….HELLOOO?!” can be heard in episodes of the earlier seasons of the show.

Many fans recognize that phrase as one Angelina is known for, so when a wrestler with the WWE named Carmella decided to use it, Angelina wasted no time claiming it as her own.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She called out Carmella on Twitter after the WWE shared a clip of her from WWE’s Raw.

The video was captioned, “Ummmm hellooooooooo, what about @CarmellaWWE???”

Angelina retweeted the post and wrote, “Hey [Carmella] you’re using my line !!! Wtf. Sooo you’re from Staten and you’re using ummmm hello too Hmmmmm.”

She added the hashtags “#weird” and “#comeupwithyourowns**t.”

Hey @CarmellaWWE you’re using my line !!! Wtf. Sooo you’re from Staten and you’re using ummmm hello too Hmmmmm #weird #comeupwithyourownshit https://t.co/CheA2NNesK — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 5, 2022

As of yet, Carmella has not responded to Angelina’s call out.

As fans continued to egg Angelina on in hopes of a possible match-up between the two, Angelina continued to throw shade Carmella’s way.

In response to a fan promoting the drama, Angelina said, “Ahahahaha. She’s too cool to answer.”

Ahahahaha. She’s too cool to answer https://t.co/byPShIONTA — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 5, 2022

Is Angelina Pivarnick looking to be on the WWE?

In the past, it’s been rumored that Angelina was hoping to get a wrestling stint in the WWE.

She did have a brief wrestling debut back in 2011 when she appeared on Impact Wrestling’s roster.

Since then, she has hinted at some interest with the WWE, but so far, they haven’t pursued anything with her.

It’s possible a new feud between Angelina and Carmella could prompt some type of matchup.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens between them, if anything.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.