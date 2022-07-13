Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says she is the queen of Staten Island, WWE’s Carmella is ‘no competition’

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick continues to feud with WWE’s Carmella. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is again defending her title as the “queen of Staten Island.”

In the past, she’s not only referred to herself as the “queen” but also as the “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.”

Angelina makes it no secret that she feels this way and has wasted no time calling out anyone who thinks otherwise.

She recently started beef with WWE wrestler Carmella after accusing her of imitating her and stealing her trademark line, “Ummm…hello?!”

Angelina has shared her desire to fight Carmella, and she’s now reminding her who the real queen bee is.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says WWE’s Carmella is ‘no competition’

Angelina has been involved in some back-and-forth beef with Carmella ever since she saw that she used her catch phrase.

Most recently, Angelina staked her claim as the real queen of Staten Island after firing back at a Twitter post.

The post questioned which one of them was the real queen.

Angelina replied, “I am of course.”

She added that Carmella was “No competition” and reminded her to “stop using my GIF for your job. Thanks.”

I AM OF COURSE. NO COMPETITION THERE AT ALL CLEARLY. @CarmellaWWE STOP USING MY GIF FOR YOUR JOB. THANKS https://t.co/dTfIVeRmt6 — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 13, 2022

The WWE recently shared a clip of Carmella getting ready to fight and captioned it with Angelina’s famous line from Jersey Shore, “Ummm…hello?!” which is what started the entire feud to begin with.

Are Angelina Pivarnick and WWE’s Carmella going to fight in the ring?

The back-and-forth feud on social media has left many wondering whether it was leading up to a possible ring match between the girls.

Upon seeing the use of her catch phrase, Angelina quickly called out Carmella for “using my line !!!”

Hey @CarmellaWWE you’re using my line !!! Wtf. Sooo you’re from Staten and you’re using ummmm hello too Hmmmmm #weird #comeupwithyourownshit https://t.co/CheA2NNesK — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 5, 2022

After staying silent for a few days, Carmella quickly quipped back, claiming she had no idea who Angelina was.

This quickly sparked a back-and-forth feud where Angelina called her a liar and said, “B***h please. You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island.”

Bitch please. You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island lollllll @WWE @CarmellaWWE Please take several seats girl. Lol. Get your own shit and cut the crap already. We spoke years ago when u first started with wwe lolllll. Bye https://t.co/5QatyUdiie — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

Angelina then offered to fight Carmella for free and told the WWE that she wanted to do it as eager fans encouraged the brawl.

I will fight her for free @WWE https://t.co/9iYmAO8cFg — Angelina Marie (@angelinamtvjs) July 9, 2022

It’s unknown at this time if a wrestling match is being planned, but their arguments seem to be setting the stage for quite the show if the WWE takes action.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.