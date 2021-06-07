Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers call out Pauly D for giving Nikki Hall cheap champagne on anniversary

Pauly D faces criticism for his choice of champagne used to celebrate his anniversary with Nikki Hall Pic credit: MTV

Pauly DelVecchio planned a romantic gesture for his anniversary with Nikki Hall on the latest episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation but viewers are questioning his choices.

When Nikki walked out of the house, Pauly had laid out rose petals all over the ground and he was standing there waiting for her with a bottle of champagne and two glasses.

While the gesture seemed romantic and Nikki was clearly taken aback by his sweetness, viewers think he could have done better with his choice of champagne.

Rather than opting for a fancy bottle such as Dom Perignon, Pauly presented Nikki with Cook’s California Champagne, a bottle that is sold for around $7.99 and can be found at local stores such as Walmart and Cosco.

When fans noticed the brand name, they called Pauly out for his cheap choice.

Viewers call out Pauly D for giving Nikki Hall cheap champagne

Viewers were quick to take note of Pauly’s cheap champagne choice and jumped on Twitter to share their opinions.

One fan wrote, “Pauly D getting Cook’s Champagne is the joke I didn’t know I needed.”

Another commented and said, “Nooo not cooks for a One year Pauly,” complete with crying laughing emojis.

Fans criticize Pauly’s cheap champagne choice Pic credit: @hayyyyyls @_kendall_/Instagram

It’s surprising to see that Pauly would opt for the cheap way out considering he is the richest cast member on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Pauly has an estimated net worth of around $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, which means he could definitely afford to spend more than $7.99 for a bottle of champagne.

Pauly has made a majority of his money from his job as a successful DJ performing at various venues across the country. He also reportedly makes around $150,000 per each episode he films with the show.

Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall engaged?

While he appeared to skimp out on the champagne, let’s hope he didn’t do the same with the gift he’s giving Nikki.

Fans are dying to know if Pauly and Nikki are engaged following the most recent episode.

After telling Nikki she was his best friend and how happy he was to spend the last year together with her, he got down on one knee and pulled out what appeared to be a ring box.

He said, “[This year] was good for our relationship. I gotta say. It put me in one spot for more than a week to focus on our relationship. It was a lot of work. I will tell you this — you are my best friend and you have my heart.”

He then told her he had an important question for her and asked, “Will you accept this ring?”

The episode quickly ended there before fans could see if it was an actual marriage proposal or not.

Some have speculated that the couple did get engaged as Nikki was spotted recently with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Fans will have to tune in to this week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out if Pauly did actually propose to Nikki and whether or not champagne was the only thing he cheaped out on.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.