Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick talks active sex life amid divorce, happily dating again

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick talks about her new sex life. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has been pretty open about her sex life. Last season she admitted that she and Chris Larangeira rarely had sex.

After Chris filed for divorce earlier this year, rumors spread that Angelina had been unfaithful. She wasn’t the only one, as news also came out that Chris had an alleged affair with a transgender model.

While Angelina and Chris continue to go through with divorce proceedings, everyone is wondering whether Angelina has officially moved on.

Angelina recently revealed that not only is she dating but she is back to having an active sex life.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is having sex, happily dating again

Even though Angelina has been through a lot over the past several months, that apparently hasn’t stopped her from putting herself out there in the dating world.

She recently spoke to InTouch and revealed, “I’m dating right now and I’m very happy.”

Not only is she back on the dating scene but Angelina is back in action when it comes to sex. She joked, “At least I’m getting sex now, I gotta be honest.”

Angelina didn’t reveal who she was dating in particular, but it seems she’s having fun and feeling good about her options.

She admitted that her DMs on social media are full of single men shooting their shot with her.

Angelina said she “could just open up my DMs and it’s like a flock.”

She described how nice it feels and how “flattered” she is as she could “sit there for days” reading all of the messages that come in from her admirers.

As far as her and Chris failing to fix their marriage, Angelina said, “People just sometimes don’t mesh well, and they’re not supposed to be with somebody…It’s just, it doesn’t work out for the long run.” She added, “Here I am … just going forward.”

Angelina Pivarnick is refusing to watch the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Even though Angelina has started to move on with her life, she’s having a difficult time tuning in to watch the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

She admitted on social media that she was “too hurt” to relive the episodes.

It’s unclear if her hurt feelings stem from the way things broke down between her and Chris or if it has more to do with her arguments with her roommates.

Not only will Angelina clash with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and some of the other girls on the cast, but it appears that Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will be giving her some tough love when it comes to the choices she’s made.

Mike can be seen calling Angelina out for having side pieces and cheating on Chris with other men.

Angelina maintains her innocence and claims she has proof that she never cheated on Chris.

While Angelina may not choose to relive those moments from the new season, viewers will have to stay tuned to see how all of the drama plays out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.