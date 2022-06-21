Jersey Shore Family Vacation: JWOWW and Deena dish all the drama this season

JWOWW and Deena Cortese dish on Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s new season drama. Pic credit: MTV

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres this week, and the roommates are sure to bring the fun.

Last season the crew took a trip with their significant others and children to the Florida Keys.

While there, the cast got along reasonably well and even coached Angelina Pivarnick through some trouble with her marriage to Chris Larangeira.

With the new season, the cast will be taking a roommate-only trip to see one of Pauly DelVecchio’s DJ gigs. From there, they’ll embark on another family vacation, but it sounds like things won’t be smooth sailing for the group.

During a recent interview, JWOWW and Deena forecasted some major drama up ahead.

Jersey Shore’s JWOWW and Deena Cortese dish new season drama

The trailer for the new season hinted at some intense moments between the cast, and during an interview with TooFab, both Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Deena Cortese elaborated on some of the wild moments.

Not only does Angelina appear to be accused of cheating on Chris, but it also shows JWOWW getting upset with someone and Pauly and Nikki as well.

And just when fans thought the group had finally moved on from the infamous wedding speech at Angelina’s wedding, the issue will be resurrected as the cast rehashes their blowout.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans will recall shortly after the news that Angelina and Chris were divorcing earlier this year, JWOWW called Angelina out as a liar and said that Chris admitted she was the one to leak the wedding speech audio ahead of the episode.

Angelina repeatedly denied any involvement, but viewers will get to see their argument play out on screen.

JWOWW said, “We’re very vocal women, and unfortunately those feelings were caught on camera,”

Deena Cortese added, “It all plays out on camera, so you will see from the beginning to the end.”

They also explained that when filming a show, it’s common for feelings to re-emerge after watching things play out.

JWOWW explained, “It’s weird because we’ll film a season and finish and get over it, and then we have to watch the season. You start tweeting, you start defending yourself, raw emotions get brought up, and you’re right back into it,”

Where do the girls of Jersey Shore Family Vacation stand today?

With all the drama that has occurred throughout the years and leading into the new season, it begs the question of where the girls stand with one another today.

While they may bring their fights to extremes, in the end, they appear to be stronger because of it all.

Since filming wrapped, Angelina has continued appearing alongside JWOWW and Deena at different events.

While JWOWW did stop following Angelina on social media at one point, they appear to have returned to normal.

Fans will have to wait and see how all of the drama plays out when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns this week.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, June 23 at 8/7c on MTV.