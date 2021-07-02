Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick reveals who she is upset with about leaked Ring doorbell videos

Angelina Pivarnick appeared to be upset with one of her castmates over their obtaining footage of her with another man. Pic credit: MTV

Angelina Pivarnick has taken a Jersey Shore star to task over several Ring doorbell videos that became the center storyline of the early days of the cast’s trip to the Poconos. The reality star pointed the finger at one of her cast members for involving themselves in her marriage to Chris Larangeira.

The doorbell footage showed Angelina was seen walking back and forth across an outdoor area of an apartment complex with an unknown man and a female friend.

In the short clip, a woman who looked and sounded like Angelina was seen running up the stairs of the apartment complex as they yelled at a man named Joe over the balcony.

Angelina reportedly threatened to key Joe’s car. She appeared angry and threatened to “f*** [his] whole apartment up.”

Two of her roommates learned about the footage and reached out to the person who had it in order to stop it from being leaked to the media. However, Angelina became angry at one of her castmates for not coming to her first upon learning about the videos.

The footage was shared by a Reddit user on the thread Everything Jersey Shore, where fans of the show discuss storylines, share gossip and talk about their favorite moments.

Angelina was angry at Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley

The recipient of Angelina’s ire is castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley. During the show’s July 1 episode, she said that she would have appreciated it if Jenni came to her with the clips as a friend instead of going to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino with the footage.

This caused Mike and castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to wonder if the cast’s vacation would be marred by another fight between Jenni and Angelina that would splinter the clan once again.

During the episode, Angelina clarified her feelings about the videos.

“At the time I was hearing Jenni got the videos and was just upset anyone else saw them before me. She did warn me about that there were videos but at that time she still didn’t have them. Jenni n the roomies aren’t the ones I rlly needed to be upset with. It’s the stalker,” she tweeted.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers react to Angelina’s commentary

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans reacted to Angelina’s displeasure that Jenni had the videos but didn’t tell her. Many shared that whether or not Jenni spoke up was irrelevant. The fact that she tried to protect her friend was the main point.

“I would be so thankful to have friends that have my back like that. Angelina, you really need to see that you have friends that love you and care about you. They were trying to protect you. Take accountability and thank them. That’s it. Plain and simple,” tweeted one follower.

“Ok I’m glad you said this because its not fair to blame Jen or any other roommates for what this girl is trying to do,” claimed a second Twitter user.

“The roommate really do love you girl. I hope ya’ll are good. I love all of y’all I don’t like to see ya’ll upset with each other,” wrote a third Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewer.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.