Jeremy Rosado on The Voice: Who is the singer and what is his Instagram

Jeremy Rosado on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice is setting up their teams for the season and the four coaches are picking and choosing their favorite competitors.

Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are joined this season by new coach Ariana Grande, and they have had a lot of great singers and performers to choose from.

One of these new singers is a man named Jeremy Rosado, who came out in the blind auditions and performed a surprising song for the coaches and fans in attendance.

Who is Jeremy Rosado on The Voice?

Jeremy Rosado is a face that musical competition reality TV show fans might recognize.

The Voice is not Rosado’s first attempt at a musical reality show. He previously appeared on American Idol Season 11.

Rosado finished 13th that season.

Rosado sang Sara Bareilles Gravity in the semi-finals and moved on to the wild card round.

He then performed Carrie Underwood’s I Know You Won’t and moved on to the top 13.

In the top 13, he performed Ribbon in the Sky by Stevie Wonder, but he was the lowest male vote-getter and was eliminated when he went up against Elise Testone.

After leaving American Idol, Rosado released his first album, Heartbeat, in 2013.

Now, Rosado is looking at going even further on The Voice.

Rosado, who is a worship leader from Florida, came out on the episode and performed Rascal Flatt’s Here Comes Goodbye. His performance got both Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton to turn.

Rosado ended up choosing Team Kelly.

Where can you find Jeremy Rosado on Instagram?

You can follow Jeremy Rosado at @iamjeremyrosado on Instagram.

Rosado has 11,900 followers on Instagram with a total of 43 posts. He also has a link on his IG bio that offers his fans a chance to stream his album.

Interestingly, he had no posts on his IG account from February 2019 until March of this year.

Jeremy also has some performances on his Instagram page for fans to listen to, but most of them are teases to send fans to his YouTube page.

Fans can also follow Jeremy Rosado on YouTube, where he has 328 followers and a handful of videos.

Included on his YouTube page are several performances, including a cover from two years ago of Ariana Grande’s Breathin, Adele’s All I Ask, and Dan + Shay’s Speechless.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.