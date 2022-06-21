Jephte and Shawniece share sweet videos with daughter Laura for Father’s Day 

Shawniece Jackson and daughter Laura show love and appreciation for Jephte Pierre. Pic credit: Lifetime

MAFS star Jephte Pierre celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend.

Jephte received love from wife Shawniece Jackson and his adorable daughter Laura.

Both Shawneice and Jephte commemorated Father’s Day with sweet posts online.

Shawniece Jackson expresses gratitude for Jephte on Father’s Day

Shawniece Jackson took to Instagram to share a video compilation of precious moments between Jephte and Laura for Father’s Day.

Along with the video, Shawniece wrote a heartfelt caption.

Shawniece’s caption read, “To the man I love I prayed for a daughter. Im happy she has you as a dad and we love you for all you do. We love you @jephte_pierre88 and Happy Father’s Day.”

The song All My Life by K-Ci and JoJo played over the video compilation, and Shawniece added an interesting tidbit about the music, writing, “Fun fact this song was made for his daughter, and it stuck with me every since I found out.”

Jephte Pierre shares video with daughter Laura

Jephte also acknowledged Father’s Day on his own page with a video featuring him and Laura.

The video captured a candid moment as Laura sat beside Jephte on the couch. Laura then moved closer to her dad to sweetly interact with him.

Pic credit: @jephte_pierra88/Instagram

Jephte captioned the post, “She was probably whispering, ‘Dad you’re the best!’ Lol. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and father figures out there! Keep doing your thing! #fathersday #girldad.”

Commenters under the post wished Jephte a Happy Father’s Day and reacted to the video.

A follower commented, “Awww,” with another writing, “Happy Fathers Day! That was just the sweetest!”

One commenter expressed, “Laura is hella’ cute. Happy Father’s Day Jephte.”

Other comments included, “This is so beautiful. Laura clearly loves her Daddy,” and “She loves him and has his heart. Beautiful and happy Father’s Day.”

Pic credit: @jephte_pierra88/Instagram

Laura is one of the several children to be born to MAFS parents.

Another MAFS couple who went on to have children are Married at First Sight Season 1 star Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner, who have a daughter and son.

Most recently, Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd welcomed a son in late 2021, and Married at First Sight fan-favorite couple Woody and Amani Randall welcomed their son in June 2022.

Austin Hurd and Woody Randall celebrated their first Father’s Day this year.

