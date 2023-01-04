Jenny Slatten’s daughter shares throwback pictures of the 90 Day Fiance star

There are throwback photos of Jenny Slatten. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have gotten used to seeing 64-year-old alum Jenny Slatten’s face around the franchise, but her daughter Christina just treated her following to throwback photos of Jenny.

Jenny herself has not shown her 90 Day audience any old pictures of herself through her own Instagram.

Christina recently did a “dad reveal,” where she showed 90 Day fans what her dad, Jenny’s ex-partner, looked like, and said the post was so popular that she decided to do a “mom reveal.”

In total, Christina shared three photos of Jenny ranging from high school to the early ’90s.

In her caption, Christina wrote, “You guys loved my dad reveal and asked me for a mom reveal so I’m showing you, my mom and her younger years.”

For the video, Christina appeared in front of the images she was going to show and stepped aside to reveal them.

The first photo Christina shared was from Jenny’s senior year in high school. Christina commented that it was a “timeless” and “classic” photo of her mom.

In the photo, Jenny was smiling and looking to the side, and she had reddish-blonde hair that looked voluminous.

The next image was of Jenny sitting down on the ground with two young kids, described as Christina’s “blood cousins,” sitting in between her legs in front of a TV.

Jenny had much shorter hair that feathered outward, with the longest point in the back landing around her neck.

The third and final photo of Jenny, Christina described as “my mom with a perm from the late ’80s early ’90s,” and also said that Jenny was in barber school at the time.

Jenny’s hair was dark brown with obvious tight curls. The photo may have been taken candidly, as Jenny did not look prepared for it.

In the video, Christina also commented that she had talked to her grandma and cousins to have them send her more throwback photos of Jenny.

Toward the end of the video, Christina gave a wary shoutout to her mom and exclaimed, “Mom, don’t kill me!” presumably for sharing old photos without her knowing.

Jenny’s daughter Christina visited Jenny and Sumit in India

Christina and her wife Jen visited Jenny and Sumit on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? after not seeing each other for two years. Their previous trip to India was captured on The Other Way when Christina and Jen first met Sumit.

During their trip on Season 7, Christina wanted to support her mom and give her a familial voice in conversations with Sumit’s family over the topic of their treatment of her mom.

While Sumit’s family made it clear they did not want Jenny in their lives or family at all, Christina still said her piece.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.