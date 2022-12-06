90 Day Fiance: How old is Jenny Slatten?

Jenny Slatten is one of the oldest cast members in the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have been watching Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh’s relationship unfold for several years and one of the most notable things about them is their age difference.

Jenny is admittedly older than Sumit’s mom and has been living off of her American Social Security while in India with Sumit.

64-year-old Jenny and 34-year-old Sumit have a 30-year age difference and have been together for ten years.

Jenny is from Palm Springs, California, and met Sumit online when he was catfishing her by pretending to be a tall, fit, and handsome man named Michael Jones.

Jenny got the truth out of Sumit and found out who he really was but still wanted to continue the relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jenny and Sumit have appeared on all three seasons of the hit 90 Day spinoff, The Other Way since it first aired in September 2019 and are currently cast members on Happily Ever After? as they settle into married life.

Sumit Singh’s family disapproves of Jenny and Sumit’s age difference

One of Sumit and Jenny’s main storylines within the 90 Day franchise is Sumit’s family’s condemnation of the age difference between Jenny and Sumit.

Jenny started out as friends with Sumit’s family but their opinion of her soured after they learned Sumit and Jenny were romantically involved.

Since then, Sumit’s family has made it clear that they do not condone Sumit’s relationship with Jenny, and Sumit’s mom even said she disowned him after finding out they eloped.

On the last episode of Happily Ever After? Sumit’s dad reaffirmed the entire family’s stance that they were not okay, nor would ever be okay, with Jenny and Sumit’s relationship because of the age difference.

Jenny Slatten hurt herself on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

A few episodes back on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Jenny revealed that she had fallen off a chair and hurt her arm while trying to hang a picture.

Sumit took her to the emergency room in India and she had acupuncture therapy to help her heal and was also told to keep her arm in a sling.

Fortunately, nothing was broken or fractured and the doctor told Jenny it was a deep bruise.

That situation led Sumit to open up about having to care for Jenny and how their age difference played a part because Jenny was fragile.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.