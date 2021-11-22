Jenny says Sumit’s refusal to marry her is ’embarrassing,’ threatens to return to America

Jenny is embarrassed by Sumit’s refusal to marry her. Pic credit: TLC

Sumit cited his fear of marriage and the chance that Jenny would change if they become married as reasons for why he told the marriage official to put their filing on hold during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Jenny was not buying Sumit’s latest excuses to keep from marrying her and called his refusal “embarrassing.” To that end, she has made the threat of returning to America which makes Sumit feel like she is trying to use scare tactics which he doesn’t like.

Jenny and Sumit have been together for almost a decade and there have been obstacles to their union for most of that time. But now that Sumit’s family is no longer standing in the way of the marriage and they have the green light, it appears like it might be Sumit’s hesitations that are at the root of everything based on his behavior around going through with it.

Sumit gave Jenny more excuses not to marry her and Jenny called his refusal “embarrassing” at this point.

Since the biggest hurdle has been lifted from their ability to get married, Sumit is getting cold feet at the thought of actually marrying Jenny.

They have a thirty-year age difference and Sumit lost his virginity to Jenny. But despite the adversity, Jenny wants security in knowing that she can stay in the country legally through marriage and that Sumit will commit to her in that way.

Jenny Slatten doesn’t have anything to go back to in America

Jenny had to go back to America before when Sumit wouldn’t marry her and her visa in India ran out. She ended up on her daughter’s couch in Palm Springs, California.

Jenny had applied early for Social Security benefits and is using her retirement money to live off of in India and the 63-year-old would not have much to go back to if she had to return to America again.

The threat of returning to America and giving up on the relationship with Sumit is something Jenny has always brought up when Sumit has refused to marry her in the past. Having gotten the advice from her Hare Krishna friend to actually go through with it in order to force Sumit to make a decision, Jenny is contemplating making that move.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.