Jenny and Sumit announce Pillow Talk debut as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way moves ahead without them

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are making their debut as cast members on the hit spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. The pair will be giving their commentary and opinions on the currently airing Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Jenny and Sumit are 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way OGs, having been on the show’s first three seasons.

Fans most recently saw them on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and they are jumping to yet another spinoff in the 90 Day Fiance universe.

To let fans know to anticipate them on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, Jenny and Sumit shared a joint Instagram post dropping the news.

They shared a montage video of different photos of themselves individually and together. In the caption, Jenny and Sumit wrote, “Hello guys! we are back on your tv on pillow talk. So don’t forget to watch us tonight.”

To perhaps note their return to 90 Day Fiance fans’ screens, they used “#comingback” and “#publicdemand” in the caption of the announcement.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are joined on 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way by other fan favorites

The fifth episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will air tonight, and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk will follow, featuring Jenny and Sumit’s debut.

Other Pillow Talk couples this season include Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise and Kenny Niedermier and Armando Rubio. Other duos are Kalani Faagata and her sister Kolini Faagata, Kimberly Menzies and her son Jamal Menzies, and Tim Malcolm and his ex-fiancee Veronica Rodriguez.

Sumit and Jenny are further solidifying their continued 90 Day Fiance status with their appearance on the spinoff, and its possible fans could see them further 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk episodes beyond this one.

Not all 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast members appear in all the episodes of the season.

Jenny and Sumit have been compared to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh

Jenny and Sumit will be on the outside looking in on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, but this isn’t the first time their names have been associated with Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh’s relationship is similar to Jenny and Sumit’s, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been discussing it.

Namely, Jen and Rishi are another connection between an older American and a younger Indian. Also, Rishi’s insistence on keeping his relationship with Jen a secret from his family has been compared to how Sumit conducted his relationship with Jenny before they married.

The cultural comparisons and Rishi and Sumit’s similar behavior around their families and advocating for their partners have viewers criticizing both of them.

With plenty more drama to come this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, fans are poised to discover more possible connections between the two couples.

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.