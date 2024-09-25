Jennifer Aydin shades Dolores Catania for not taking sides in RHONJ drama: ‘She needs this job’

Jennifer Aydin is seemingly not in the best place with Dolores Catania because she recently slammed her castmate during a recent interview.

After hearing her latest remark, we’re waiting to see if Dolores will clap back at Jennifer.

She was asked about Dolores’s relationship with feuding costars Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice.

Jennifer opined that Dolores isn’t closer to Margaret than she is to the OG; she just doesn’t get involved in the drama because “she needs this job.”

Jennifer has already clarified that she doesn’t need the Bravo paycheck, thanks to her MD husband, Bill Aydin.

A few weeks ago, the mom of five reacted to the possibility of not surviving The Real Housewives of New Jersey reboot by proclaiming, “I guess I will go back to counting my Ferraris.”

The second part of Jennifer’s interview on the AllAboutTRH podcast just dropped, and we caught some major shade.

The RHONJ star was discussing Dolores’ awkward relationship with Teresa and Margaret.

“I don’t believe that Dolores is closer to Margaret and Melissa than Teresa,” she exclaimed. “No, not at all. I believe Dolores will always be loyal to Teresa.”

However, she thinks the mom of two has a reason for always staying out of the drama between the feuding sides on the show, and it’s not just because she’s friends with them all.

“Sometimes Dolores doesn’t want to get involved, but that has nothing to do with anybody other than Dolores,” said Jennifer.

“She needs this job,” continued the RHONJ star. “She doesn’t want to get involved; it doesn’t have to pertain to her cause it’s already a stressful job, to begin with.”

Jennifer says Dolores ‘doesn’t trust’ Margaret Josephs

During her chat on the podcast, Jennifer affirmed why Dolores will always have Teresa’s back.

“She has foundation with Teresa; they know each other 20 years back,” reasoned Jennifer.

Meanwhile, the Jersey Housewife spilled more tea during the chat, noting that Teresa isn’t always happy that Dolores refuses to draw a clear line in the sand and stand by her side.

“Does Teresa sometimes get pissed off? Yeah,” confessed Jennifer. “But sometimes with your friends, you just get pissed off, and you just like try to move on.”

Jennifer also took another jab at Dolores, adding that she “really doesn’t do anything.”

The outspoken RHONJ star isn’t convinced that Dolores has a great friendship with Margaret.

“I actually think that there’s part of her that doesn’t trust Margaret,” said Jennifer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.