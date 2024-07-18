Jennifer Aydin insults RHONJ fan and calls out her ‘crooked eyes and deformed face’

At this point, Jennifer Aydin is begging to be fired from her cushy job on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

That’s the only logical explanation for her unhinged social media behavior, even though she knows that all eyes are on her right now.

The mom of five is already in hot water with Bravo after she got caught engaging in unsavory behavior with bloggers online.

She’s been accused of sharing episode screeners and prompting people to troll her castmates.

However, while she should lie low, Jennifer is now causing a stir online. She recently traded insults with a fan who she claimed had “crooked eyes and a deformed face.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jennifer and the woman, Jessica Lenzi-Bucco, who runs the Bravo fan page @HW_Historian, met in person at BravoCon and snapped a photo together.

However, Jessica commented rudely about the RHONJ star on social media, and Jennifer clapped back.

Jennifer Aydin tells a Housewives fan she has ‘crooked eyes and a deformed face’

Jennifer is getting dragged on social media after trading insults with a woman who runs a fan page dedicated to all things Housewives.

The insults started when Jessica posted a photo she took with Jennifer on the same night as Teresa’s Live podcast at BravoCon, which was filmed for RHONJ.

The woman referenced the latest episode of RHONJ when Danielle Cabral told Jennifer she looked “like s**t.”

“Danielle wasn’t lying!!” said Jessica on X. “I saw Jen that night…(Hot mess express) Not only did Jen A look like she needed a bar of soap & quick shower- Jen needs a stylist!! #rhonj.”

Jennifer saw the post, and she clapped back, “Her with her crooked eyes and her deformed face – I was trying hard not to stare- I didn’t want to be rude 😊.”

Her with her crooked eyes and her deformed face- I was trying hard not to stare- I didn’t want to be rude☺️ — Jennifer Aydin (@JenniferAydin) July 17, 2024

RHONJ fans bash Jennifer Aydin over social media insult

Jessica, who uses @hwhistorian2 on Instagram, shared a screenshot of her photo with Jennifer along with the rude response.

She left off her initial comment about the RHONJ star but mentioned it in the caption writing, “I said she needed a stylist. I stand by that…That does not warrant this type of behavior from housewife.”

People instantly took to the comments to bash Jennifer for her behavior.

“I saw this on twitter yesterday….I was extremely disappointed 😢” wrote a commenter.

“Would she like people making fun of her nose? Or making fun of her kids’ weights?” questioned someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “That’s disgusting behavior. She should be setting a better example for her children.”

Another reiterated, “Wow that’s disgusting but I’m not surprised coming from her.”

“😮 I cant believe @bravotv allows this,” remarked someone else.

Pic credit: @hwhistorian2/Instagram

Do you think Jennifer Aydin’s response was inappropriate? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.