Jenn Tran says Corvette drama between Brian and Jeremy ‘100 times more awkward’ than The Bachelorette showed

Jenn Tran’s The Bachelorette premiere night was mostly great.

She met 25 men who all wanted to date her and commented a couple of times about how amazing it felt to be treated so well.

But the night was not without drama — which is to be expected when such a large group competes for the affection of just one woman.

The limo entrances were cringy as usual with each man trying to outdo the last and make himself memorable for The Bachelorette star.

However, the true drama started after introductions, as Jenn made her rounds and tried to get to know as many men as she could before the first rose ceremony.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This often works out well for the men who get a little time with The Bachelorette lead, but sometimes, drama breaks out and doesn’t help them in their journey.

Jenn speaks out about the Corvette drama when Brian took Jeremy’s keys

Hands down, the cringiest drama on The Bachelorette premiere was when Brian took Jeremy’s Corvette keys and interrupted his time with Jenn to sit in Jeremy’s car and rev the engine.

Jeremy could hear Brian and Jenn playing with his car, and he was visibly upset about it, but what happened before that brought even more cringe that viewers didn’t get to see.

While speaking with Us Weekly after the first episode aired, Jenn opened up about Brian and Jeremy — and it seems that some of their confrontation was left on the editing room floor.

Jenn said, “It was 100 times more awkward than it looked.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘What do I do here?’ But when things like that happen, I really was just like, ‘I’m going to sit back and just watch this awkward moment happen and see how these boys are going to handle it for themselves’ — because I’m not really here to train anybody on how to act in a situation or potty train anybody, so I am just sitting back and seeing what happens.”

Despite giving each man a rose that night, she called the drama “a major turnoff.”

She explained, “If two guys can’t resolve a situation quickly, if it’s going on for too long, I’m like, ‘Where are the problem solving skills here?’ We’re at a certain age where it is time to learn some problem solving skills.”

Jenn Tran names Jeremy and Corvette among her least favorite limo entrances

You’d think Jenn was impressed with Jeremy and his Corvette on The Bachelorette premiere, but that wasn’t the case.

After all, she went back to sit in the car to talk to Jeremy after introductions were done and she gave him a rose later that night.

While talking about her least favorite limo entrances, Jenn mentioned the Corvette entrance but not because of his flashy car.

Jenn’s issue with Jeremy was actually because of what he said to her when he arrived. Jeremy told Jenn, “I know what they say about people who have those types of cars — overcompensating, but I wanted to let you know that, in fact, I have a really big … like, a really big penis.”

Is that really necessary to tell someone when you meet for the first time?

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.