Jenn Fessler puts Trestumps on blast as they drag her for turning on Teresa Giudice

Jenn Fessler kicked off Season 14 with the Trestumps in her corner as she attempted a friendship with Teresa Giudice.

However, that was short-lived and now they’ve turned on the 55-year-old.

Jenn is putting the Trestumps on blast, sharing some of the nasty comments they’ve recently written about her.

She is getting heat on social media after The Real Housewives of New Jersey alternate reunion played out on Sunday night.

Jenn made a few comments about Teresa and her friends that rubbed the Trestumps the wrong way.

During the sitdown, she confessed to taking a step back from Teresa and Jennifer Aydin after seeing proof that they were colluding with bloggers to trash the cast.

RHONJ’s Jenn Fessler puts the Trestumps on blast over nasty comments

Jenn Fessler also called Teresa and her crew a bunch of snakes, and now she’s the one getting called out.

The RHONJ star has been putting the trolls on blast after they took to X to trash her name.

Jenn posted a screenshot on her Instagram Story from @TheCentryst who had some colorful words for the Bravo star.

“Jenn Fessler is infected puss on Margarett’s butt boils. That’s because she’s so far up Margaret a**,” the comment read. “Is her rationale for turning on Teresa, Jen Aydin, and bloggers when Marge is guilty of much worse?”

Jenn Fessler puts a troll on blast. Pic credit: @jennfessler/Instagram

That wasn’t the only troll that Jenn put on blast. She also shared another cruel about her and her friends from a commenter with the username “Teresa’s # 1 Tre Stump.”

The X user called the women “disgusting,” adding “I wish nothing but the worst for all of them but especially Jenn Fessler who is an evil sick and disgusting flip flopper.”

A troll comment about Jenn Fessler on X. Pic credit: @jennfessler/Instagram

Jenn Fessler stayed put at the Season 14 sitdown

Jenn is getting dragged online for her comments at the sitdown, but let’s give her props for at least staying for the entirety of the event this time around.

The last time the RHONJ cast gathered at Rails Steakhouse to film the family, she didn’t have the stomach to stay in the room.

Interestingly, Jenn was the one who helped Dolores Catania stage the group sit-down for the cast in hopes that they could resolve their issues.

However, the moment things got a little heated, Jenn skipped out, missing most of the event, which only got worse when she left.

The second-season friend got a lot of heat from viewers for running away from the drama and she later took to Instagram to express how she felt at the event.

“The 5 stages of grief at Rails,” she captioned the post, which showed photos of her displaying denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.