Jenelle Evans says company scammed her and her followers, they claim she’s lying

Jenelle Evans was called out by a company after she claims they scammed her. Pic credit:@JenelleEason/YouTube

Jenelle Evans’ latest partnership has turned sour after the Teen Mom 2 star called out the company for scamming her and her followers.

Jenelle tagged the brand in question and told people to unfollow them, but the company has clapped back and refuted Jenelle’s claims.

Jenelle Evans claims she was scammed by company

There’s drama broiling on social media right now between Jenelle Evans and a company known as CelluLight. The Teen Mom 2 alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to blast the brand after reportedly getting complaints from customers who ordered their product but have yet to receive them.

Jenelle had promoted the brand and urged her 2.8 million Instagram followers to try out the products. However, the claims are that when people ordered from the company, they were not sent their orders so Jenelle’s followers have been complaining to her since she promoted the company.

After getting the reports, Jenelle blasted the brand in her story and told her fans to unfollow the page.

“If you’re following @cellulite.official please go unfollow,” wrote the reality TV personality. “I have been receiving messages that people’s orders aren’t being delivered. I’m sorry for anyone who was scammed, so was I. Make sure to request a refund.”

In another post, Jenelle wrote, “From now on I’ll make sure to scope out all brand deals I do in the future and if anyone knows how to report @cellulite.offical to Shopify please let me know.”

Pic credit:@j_evans1219/Instagram

Company claps back at Jenelle Evans, say’s she is lying

After catching wind of Jenelle’s post, CelluLight had a few things to say and they took to Instagram to blast the former Teen Mom 2 star.

The company denied any wrongdoing and responded to Jenelle by saying, “You tell your community that we are [a] scam on the pretext that you did not receive our payment when we sent you proof. You are lying to your community, you have not received any complaint message.”

“All orders are delivered as we always have,” they added.

In another post, CelluLight continued to lash out at Jenelle and claimed she is only concerned about money. They also accused her of trying to tarnish their brand.

“Your only concern is the money you claim you didn’t receive when we have PROOF OF PAYMENT. You tarnish our image while we are a team that always listens to the customer.

The company then appeared to mock the MTV alum by offering their customers a discount code in her honor.

Pic credit:cellulight.official/Instagram

“To thank Jenelle, we have decided to give you an exclusive offer. Get 50% off with code SCAM50,” they declared.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.