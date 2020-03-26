Jenelle Evans responds to ‘unemployed’ claims and says she’s happy amid David Eason reconciliation

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans appears to be going through some changes this year.

Despite leaving her husband David Eason behind last year after fearing for her safety, she’s decided to give him a second chance.

For months, fans have worried about her safety as she’s kept a low profile outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

But now, Jenelle is making some big moves in her private life, and she isn’t saying much about it.

Jenelle Evans claims she’s not unemployed

Jenelle’s followers are wondering how she’s making her money now that Teen Mom 2 fired her. When one follower called her unemployed, Jenelle corrected her, saying she was now self-employed.

No drama over here. 🥰 And I think you meant self-employed. https://t.co/mQMPLBMi8J — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) March 24, 2020

Of course, Jenelle has her makeup line, but that appears to be on standby ever since she left David despite having a launch party for it back late summer 2019.

Another person revealed that Jenelle’s decision to make Tik Tok videos isn’t considered self-employment, as she doesn’t make money from it.

Over the past couple of months, Jenelle has made lots of videos.

Making Tik Tok videos is not a job. — Lee Ann Uh (@liannananners) March 24, 2020

Nobody’s laughing at you bro…. not in a good way anyway! #BisTHIRSTY — Christina Jones (@Jonesy0915) March 24, 2020

didnt you know.. shes back on click bait – to her that "self employed" 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/GGA8KNc9Mr — Tanya Garrison (@garr1simms) March 24, 2020

Jenelle was recently fired from the Peanut app deal she had secured after someone reached out to the company to inform them of her past.

Apparently, the company had not done its due diligence with her or watched Teen Mom 2.

When the company was informed of Jenelle not having custody of Jace, along with a string of other accusations, the company removed their promotional post from her feed.

As fans pointed out, she was probably not the right person to promote motherhood in the way Peanut wanted.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry continues to promote the app.

Jenelle Evans is back on The Land and she doesn’t care what people think

Last weekend, Monsters & Critics reported that Jenelle was back together with David Eason.

The news came after weeks of speculation as Jenelle continued to head back to The Land. Both David and Jenelle shared stories and pictures of them on their North Carolina property.

Since she announced her decision to give her relationship one more shot, fans of Teen Mom 2 have voiced their opinions to the point where Jenelle has addressed her decisions — and asked people to stay out of her business.

The thing is… I’m living my life regardless of what anyone says or no matter wtf I’m doing. I’m not obligated to owe anyone an explanation. My life isn’t shared on tv anymore, sorry. I’m not trying to impress any damn person. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ANuZjxS1Bw — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) March 12, 2020

As she points out, she’s not on television anymore, and therefore her life is not anyone’s business.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.