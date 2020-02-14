Jenelle Evans and David Eason ‘back together’: Teen Mom star easing into marriage

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans packed her bags and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, back in October to start over.

Many fans thought she was finally ready to leave David Eason behind, and she may have thought that too.

But based on a new report, it sounds like Jenelle could be giving her husband a second chance, and the two could be contemplating moving back in together.

This is, of course, an interesting move considering Jenelle filed a restraining order against David back in October and kept it going until January of this year before dropping it.

Jenelle appeared to make the announcement yesterday via her Instagram Stories, as she filmed herself and Ensley back on The Land, the property the two once shared.

Jenelle Evans and David spend time together on The Land

While Jenelle didn’t say anything about them getting back together, sources say something else.

TMZ reports that sources said Jenelle and David have been living together off-and-on for several weeks in North Carolina.

These sources also reveal that they are taking things slow, and spending time apart was what they needed to realize they want to be together.

This appears to be in line with what we reported yesterday, as Jenelle was spotted wearing what appears to be her wedding ring from David in her newest Instagram Stories.

While Jenelle will do what she feels is best for her family and her children, her fans may be disappointed with her decision if sources are right about them getting back together.

Jenelle Evans probably won’t be back on Teen Mom 2

Jenelle’s role on Teen Mom 2 was cut short by MTV after David was accused of shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget, in April of last year. In May, the network announced that they would no longer follow Jenelle’s life for the show.

Even though Jenelle hasn’t quit Teen Mom 2, there’s a big chance she won’t be returning to the show. Her contract ends in April with the network, and MTV has made no efforts to renew her contract.

Evans has revealed that she’s open for new opportunities later this spring when her contract officially ends with the network. She has expressed an interest in coming back to the show but has focused on her own YouTube show instead.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.