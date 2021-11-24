Jenelle Evans and David Eason blasted for letting his teenage daughter Maryssa pose with a rifle

David Eason and Jenelle Evans came under fire for allowing David’s daughter Maryssas to pose with a rifle. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason came under fire for letting David’s teenage daughter pose with a gun.

Jenelle and David have certainly caused their fair share of commotion over the years.

Now, they’re in the hot seat once again, and this time it’s because of a picture that recently surfaced of David’s eldest daughter.

Teen Mom 2 fan shares ‘scary’ pic of David Eason’s daughter posing with rifle

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit where one fan shared a pic from David’s daughter Maryssa Eason’s Instagram Stories.

The pic showed Maryssa, 14, sitting on a folding chair in the woods while holding a rifle.

Maryssa seemed to be hunting, based on her attire and the type of rifle she was holding.

The Teen Mom 2 fan who created the post titled it, “Isn’t she only like 14 years old?! This is scary” and included a screenshot of the pic from Maryssa’s Instagram Stories.

Other Teen Mom 2 fans showed up to comment and shared their reactions to the photo.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Maryssa Eason gun photo

One comment noted that Janelle and David haven’t earned themselves the title of responsible gun owners, which was the main concern for one Teen Mom 2 fan.

“If she was the child of responsible gun owners, I wouldn’t think it was a big deal,” they wrote.

“Look at her parents tho. They’ve shown time and time again that they are irresponsible gun owners,” noted one Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Another commenter agreed and felt that Maryssa’s parents owning weapons is scarier than her holding a gun.

“Yeahs it’s actually more scary that David and Jenelle are around that weapon than Maryssa,” the Redditor commented.

Another commenter felt that some of the other Redditors might be jumping to conclusions by labeling the pic “scary.”

They wrote, “It’s absolutely a deer hunting gun. Just because it looks scary doesn’t mean it isn’t commonly used in gun hunting.”

One of Maryssa’s posts on her Instagram account from January 2021 shows the teenager squirrel hunting, dressed in the same attire and holding the same gun like the one in the Reddit post.

This isn’t the first time Jenelle and David have been bashed regarding guns.

In October of this year, Teen Mom 2 fans bashed David for carrying a gun around the house with their kids.

Jenelle and David share one child, their four-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie. Jenelle is also mom to son Jace, 12, and Kaiser, 7. David also has a seven-year-old son named Kaden.

Most recently, David was arrested in North Carolina for driving under the influence and an open container in the passenger seat. David and Jenelle gave a play-by-play of the arrest and denied being charged with a DUI.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.