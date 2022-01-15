Jen Shah’s RHOSLC reunion dress was also worn by this A-list celeb

The statement piece worn by Jen Shah for the RHOSLC reunion was the same dress worn by another star. Pic credit: Bravo

Jen Shah’s extravagant and very purple dress that she wore to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion was the same dress that was worn by an A-list celebrity and shared on their social media.

Cardi B was the first of the two to wear the gown in November of 2021 for the American Music Awards.

The unique gown made by Jean-Louis Sabaji attracted a lot of negative attention when RHOSLC viewers were introduced to the look on Jen Shah for the reunion, but Cardi B received praise from fans when she wore it.

Bravo recently revealed what the RHOSLC cast was wearing for the reunion and the dress that Jen Shah wore was actually worn by Cardi B at an event in 2021.

The dress, which was also shared by Jen Shah on her Instagram, was a floor-length velvety purple gown that was ornamented with chandelier-like crystals in the bust area.

The look was completed with fluffy feathers strutting out from the shoulders and Jen wore the look with her hair straightened.

Cardi B shared a picture of herself in the dress in late November for the American Music Awards where she wore it with straight hair also but it was pulled behind her ears with swooping bangs.

Both women filled out the gown and looked fierce in the ways in which they wore it.

However, the dress has received wide criticism from RHOSLC viewers who thought that not only was Jen’s dress ridiculous but so were the other ladies’ outfits.

Jen Shah is still feuding with the RHOSLC cast amid her fraud and money laundering charges

Jen Shah’s arrest for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering has divided the RHOSLC cast with many of the women feeling skeptical about their relationship with her.

During the latest episode, Lisa Barlow and Jen Shah’s friendship was discussed heatedly on the bus to the women’s Mother’s Day trip to Zion National Park. Jen got in Lisa’s face about loyalty and their argument came close to blows.

Meredith Marks pulled her support for Jen before the charges were brought after Jen attacked her son verbally on social media. Although the women came together at one point to solve that issue, Meredith still mistrusted Jen and aired her doubts more so after Jen’s arrest.

The other women are being friendly with Jen although many of them have been talking about her behind her back.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.