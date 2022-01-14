The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion outfits have been revealed and they are terrible

RHOSLC reunion outfits revealed. Pic credit:Natalie Cass/Bravo

If you were looking forward to the outfits worn at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, just lower your expectations because they are atrocious. It’s not an exaggeration, the looks are absolutely terrible!

Bravo released the photos of the women’s reunion outfits and the reaction to them has been sour, to say the least.

For some of the RHOSLC stars, it’s a matter of trying way too hard and for others, they simply didn’t try hard enough, but you can judge for yourselves.

The outfit choices are surprising because the women looked lovely at their very first reunion last year. However, this time around you would be hard-pressed to find a best dressed from the bunch.

RHOSLC reunion outfits revealed

The reunion outfits for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are not giving what they’re supposed to give.

The outfits were somewhat cohesive –with everyone clad in jewel tones and three of the women opted for suede as well.

Heather Gay was underwhelming in a blue suede dress and so was Whitney Rose who wore a one-shoulder, high-slit suede dress in green.

People are still talking about Jen Shah’s dramatic look, but not in a good way. The controversial RHOSLC star wore a dramatic purple sued dress with feathered shoulders and embellishments on the bodice.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa Barlow went very simple with her attire in a tea-length metallic purple dress while newbie Jennie Nguyen opted for a bejeweled, one-shoulder blue dress with a train.

However, Meredith Marks’s feathery two-piece pantsuit is garnering the most attention online. Meredith seems to have disengaged from all fashion logic when she donned the ill-fitted cyan-colored jacket which appears to have a see-through bodice attached.

The sleeves of the jacket are covered in features from shoulder to wrist while the loosely fitted pants have slits at the front.

Mary Cosby didn’t show up for the reunion but we’re hoping she gives us a peek a what her reunion outfit would have been so we can see if it’s as bad as her castmates.

Viewers bash the RHOSLC cast for their terrible reunion outfits

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars are getting quite the bashing on social media for the atrocious outfits they chose for the reunion.

“Was the theme ‘dress your worst?'” questioned one person.

“I thought Jen was bad but then got to Meredith’s outfit,” added someone else.

One commenter even remarked, “This might be the worst in Housewives history.”

Pic credit:@queensofbravo/Instagram



One Instagram user even brought Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant into the mix. Gizelle constantly gets mocked for her bad fashion but this commenter thinks that “Meredith has dethroned Gizelle on the worst fashion.”

Pic credit:@queensofbravo/Instagram

Meanwhile, someone asked a “Serious question… ‘did they make their outfits themselves?'”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.