Jen Shah is creating a Real Housewives prison play

You can take Jen Shah off The Real Housewives, but you can’t take The Real Housewife out of Jen Shah.

In January, the former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for her role in a sprawling telemarketing scheme that defrauded thousands of victims, many of them elderly.

But Shah isn’t letting her time behind bars go to waste.

Her manager, Chris Giovanni, told TMZ on Thursday that the former reality star has a new project — a Bravo-inspired prison play called The Real Housewives of Bryan.

The script will reportedly focus on Shah and the other real-life housewives incarcerated at FPC Bryan, the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, southeastern Texas – but with the personalities “cranked up to 11,” as Giovanni put it.

However, the production is still in early development, as Shah is taking time to teach some of her new crew how to read and write.

Inside RHOSLC alum Jen Shah’s new life in federal prison

Since starting her sentence at FPC Bryan almost two months ago, Shah, 49, has been keeping busy, working in the prison’s educational department and library and mentoring fellow inmates.

On top of teaching and playwriting, the former reality star has also been dedicating herself to fitness.

According to Giovanni, Shah has been working out daily – and hasn’t been eating much, as she doesn’t find the food “all that good” – and has lost around 15 pounds.

Shah – who grew up Mormon but converted to Islam after meeting her husband, University of Utah football coach Sharrieff Shah – also remains committed to practicing her faith.

It’s currently Ramadan, and, according to Giovanni, Shah has been fasting and praying daily with the other Muslim women in her unit.

Federal authorities looking to seize Jen Shah’s bling

As part of her guilty plea, Shah also agreed to forfeit $6.5 million in illegal earnings from the telemarketing scheme, which ran for over a decade, from 2012 to 2021.

Investigators from the Department of Homeland Security are looking to seize some of the Bravo alum’s expensive jewelry to put toward her forfeiture obligation.

And while they haven’t been able to locate all of Shah’s ill-gotten bling, federal authorities have reportedly tracked down two pricey pieces from the former star’s collection: a diamond-encrusted silver necklace with a snowflake pendant from Utah-based Baranof Jewelers and an 18-karat rose gold diamond-studded ring.

Last week, a rep for the star told People that Shah is “doing well” in prison and “remains committed to making her victims whole.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.