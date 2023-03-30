RHOSLC: Feds looking to seize Jen Shah’s jewelry

Federal authorities are coming for Jen Shah’s bling.

Per a new court filing in the disgraced former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s wire fraud case, investigators from the Department of Homeland Security are looking to seize some of Shah’s pricey jewelry.

In January, Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for her role in a sprawling telemarketing scheme that ran for over a decade, from 2012 to 2021, defrauding hundreds of victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

As part of her plea agreement, Shah also agreed to forfeit $6.5 million in illegal earnings from the long-running scheme.

Per Wednesday’s court filing, which was obtained by Page Six, authorities are hoping to put the star’s ill-gotten bling toward her forfeiture obligation.

While they have not been able to locate all of the assets Shah reportedly bought with the illegal cash, the feds did track down two pricey pieces of jewelry: A diamond-encrusted silver necklace with a snowflake-shaped pendant from Utah-based Baranof Jewelers and an 18-karat rose gold and diamond ring.

A judge will have to sign off on authorities’ request to seize the jewels before it is finalized.

Jen Shah is ‘doing well’ as she begins prison sentence

Shah’s legal team has yet to comment on the new court filing.

But last week, a rep for the former reality star confirmed in a statement to People that Shah has already begun making restitution payments to the victims of her scheme.

Shah “has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her,” the rep’s statement read.

The statement claimed that Shah is “doing well” in prison and “remains committed to making her victims whole.”

Inside Jen Shah’s new life in federal prison

Last month, Shah began serving her sentence at FPC Bryan, the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, southeast Texas.

The prison camp’s inmate handbook offered some insights into the former reality star’s decidedly unglamorous new life behind bars.

While at FPC Bryan, Shah will start every morning with a 6 a.m. wake-up call.

She will also have to give up the bold designer looks and flashy, expensive jewelry she was known for on RHOSLC.

Inmates at FPC Bryan must wear a standard prison-issued uniform, which consists of khaki pants and a khaki shirt.

Accessories are limited to one plain wedding ring and one “appropriate religious” necklace, neither of which can be worth more than $100.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.