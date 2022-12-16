Jen Shah caught with a collection of counterfeit bags and jewelry when feds raided her home

Jen Shah was caught with loads of knock-off designer accessories. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is known for bragging about her life of luxury and her love of high-end designer clothing and accessories.

Turns out that many of her items were frauds and were all listed in court docs released from the March 2021 raid on Jen’s home where all of her assets were collected.

Both real and fake items were cataloged and tagged to help Jen pay the $6.5 million of the $9.5 million she owes in restitution from her original charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud, which she pleaded not guilty to.

Unfortunately, the counterfeit items, including over 70 pieces of items mostly made in China, are worth almost nothing and will not help Jen with the millions she and Coach Shah owe.

Jen pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022 and is being sentenced in just a few weeks.

Now that the docs have been released, we know exactly what was real and what was fake on Jen Shah.

RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s list of assets included fake Chanel, Gucci, and Fendi

In court docs obtained by TMZ, many of Jen’s high-end designer wares were nothing but knock-offs from China. Although many pages of items listed were authentic pieces, which can help her money situation, the fake items are worthless.

The designer imposters included bags with phony labels and prints from Valentino, Fendi, Chanel, Hermes, Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo, and Louis Vuitton. Many pieces of jewelry were also found to be imitations of Bulgari, Cartier, Dior, and Tiffany & Co.

Jen did have many authentic accessories, including jewelry from fellow Housewife Meredith Marks.

Jen Shah will be sentenced in January 2023 after many delays

Delays plagued Jen’s original trial, but when she finally pleaded guilty in July 2022 after months of proclaiming her innocence against all charges. She faces a maximum of 14 years in federal prison.

Her final sentencing will take place in New York on January 6, 2023, which will give Jen a chance to spend one more holiday with her husband, Sharieff, and sons, Sharieff Jr and Omar.

After admitting her guilt, Bravo parted ways with Jen, and it remains to be seen if she will be at the Season 3 reunion taping.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.