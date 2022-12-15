RHOSLC: Jen Shah reveals suicide attempt amid fraud charges

Jen Shah opens up about a suicide attempt during Season 3. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

In a climactic moment during a chaotic girls trip, Jen Shah shocked her fellow Housewives and Bravo viewers when she admitted she had attempted suicide.

While lunching with toxic bestie Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow on the beach in San Diego, the ladies discussed the fake Instagram account made by friend-of Angie Harrington called @shahxposed, which was meant to put Jen on blast.

Once Jen found out about this fake account, she said the news, along with the stress of her upcoming trial, sent her into a mental health breakdown, leading to a brief hospitalization.

Jen said in a confessional, “I have always felt like I’m a pretty strong person. But when I found out about @shahxposed, it came on a day when there was just a lot of negativity dealing with the trial, and I got to the point that day where I was done.” Jen also shared the news of her suicide attempt with Whitney Rose during the episode.

The trial Jen is referring to was for her 2021 arrest for conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud, to which she later pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing in January.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The revelation stunned fans who have had struggles of their own, but some felt the admission was disingenuous and a convenient narrative when Jen was under fire for bad behavior.

RHOSLC: Fans sound off on Jen Shah’s suicide attempt confession

Viewers had mixed reactions to Jen admitting that she attempted suicide after a very stressful time in her life. This fan applauded Lisa Barlow for her sensitivity to Jen while Jen was crying and retelling her story.

Pic credit: @DIANAISQUEEN3/Twitter

Another viewer wants to give Jen the benefit of the doubt by blurting out her struggle and her inability to communicate it in an appropriate way.

Pic credit: @rob_conor/Twitter

This fan believes that Jen is telling the truth about her suicide attempt, but questions the reason for admitting it.

Pic credit: @aprilsopinions2/Twitter

Is Jen using her suicide attempt to manipulate her friends and the viewers? Some say she is.

Pic credit: @joachimtrier/Instagram

On the flip side, some fans were shocked that Bravo would air this scene, and felt Jen was weaponizing, or even making up, her story.

Pic credit: @CathySaidIt/Twitter

Some want proof that Jen’s claim is true, and feel it is just a way to get out of taking accountability.

Pic credit: @drjdash/Twitter

Will Jen Shah attend the Season Three RHOSLC reunion?

On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen announced that the RHOSLC reunion is filming this week. All hands will be on deck, but will Jen Shah be present?

Jen was basically fired from the network when she entered her guilty plea in October, but Andy has revealed that he wants to sit down with Jen and get the truth from her. Will the reunion give her the opportunity to say her piece, or should fans accept that the Bravo universe might not get to hear her side?

Someone that does hope that Jen will attend is co-star Meredith Marks, who said, “I certainly hope that Jen has a chance to have a voice.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.