Jen Shah blasts ‘TV tabloid trash’ Hulu doc and explains why she didn’t watch it

Jen Shah calls the documentary about her trash. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, whose legal drama unfolded during Season 2 of RHOSLC, spoke out against the documentary about her.

Jen did an interview with Adam Newell called The Real Jen Shah, which aired on YouTube. During the interview, Jen talked for the first time since the reunion of Season 2 on Bravo.

As it turns out, Jen was not a fan of the documentary. In fact, she never watched it. The program, called The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, was released on Hulu in November 2021 and talked about the scam that Jen Shah was allegedly involved with for years.

She expressed her feelings about the investigative report and shared that the documentary team never spoke to her about anything.

Jen Shah slams Hulu documentary about her

Jen Shah said in an interview that the documentary creators never bothered to speak with her. She shared, “I saw little tidbits here and there, right? But the documentary itself, I didn’t watch it because, first of all, they didn’t talk to me.”

Two victims of the scam were interviewed for the documentary, as was former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “friend” Dana Wilkey. If the Hulu documentary sounds familiar, that could be because there was also one called The Housewife and the Hustler, about troubled attorney Tom Girardi and his now ex, Erika Girardi/Erika Jayne.

Jen divulged that neither she nor her family watched the documentary. She denies it is based on facts partially because she did not tell her side of the story to producers. She continued, “That was my perception of it because I knew it wasn’t based on any facts. So I didn’t watch it at all, and my family didn’t watch it.”

Jen Shah’s legal troubles

Jen Shah was arrested while cameras rolled in March 2021, along with Stuart Smith. Jen was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges and has maintained her innocence.

Jen’s first assistant, Stuart Smith, was alleged to be an accomplice. He also pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty in November 2021. Stuart plead guilty to one count each of the following: conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and obstructing an official proceeding.

A press release from the Department of Justice read, in part: Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam.

The release continued, “ In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

Jen’s trial was set for March but was pushed back to July, where the date now remains.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.