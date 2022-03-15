RHOSLC: Jen Shah explains why she didn’t take a plea deal

Jen Shah tells us why she did not take a plea deal in her fraud case. Pic credit: Bravo

Since her arrest in March of 2021, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has firmly maintained her innocence. In April of 2021, Jen pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges.

Jen revealed during Sunday night’s third and final installment of the Season 2 reunion why she didn’t take a plea deal in her ongoing fraud trial, by simply stating, “I’m fighting this. I am innocent.”

Jen spoke to Andy and her fellow housewives about why she refused a deal and why she plans to prove her innocence to be cleared of all charges.

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah wants to fight for her and others who have been ‘wrongly accused’

Andy Cohen held Jen to the fire when asking about the charges brought against her, which include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“I’m fighting this,” said Jen. “I’m innocent. I will fight this for every person out there that can’t fight for themselves because they don’t have the resources or the means, so they don’t fight.”

She maintained her not guilty plea by saying, “I will fight because number one, I’m innocent, and number two I’m going to f*****g represent every other person out there that can’t fight and hasn’t been able to.”

Andy pointed out that the conviction rate for the US Attorney of New York was 95 percent and Jen said that was because people took plea deals.

Andy mentioned that her trial was right around the corner and he asked Jen if she had anything else she wanted to say to the public. At the time of the reunion taping, Jen’s trial was set for March 22 but recently was postponed to July 11 due to numerous legal issues.

Jen simply said, “I just hope we can do better in the future and not judge people.”

Jen told Andy that this situation has made her a stronger person.

“You’re stronger than you think you are,” she said of the biggest lesson she learned while filming Season 2. “If you can get through the impact of the initial news or whatever you’re going through, you’re going to be OK.”

The ladies of RHOSLC are standing by their friend

Heather Gay told Andy, “I love Jen. I don’t care if she’s guilty or not. I believe her, too. And I want the best for her and her family and I’ll be in court every day and I will fight for her. She’s in the fight of her life.”

Lisa Barlow spoke of her on-again-off-again friend, “Jen told me she was innocent and I believe her.”

Andy asked Meredith Marks, who is also an attorney if she felt Jen was guilty, and she stayed uncommitted, saying, ‘I’m not the judge and jury.”

Andy showed support by asking Jen if she intends to be back for the Season 3 reunion, to which she answered, “Of course, I ain’t going nowhere.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.